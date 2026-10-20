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WKN: A2DQ77 | ISIN: FR0012613610 | Ticker-Symbol: 5PD
Stuttgart
20.10.26 | 18:16
0,461 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
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PRODWAYS GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
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0,4620,52618:35
Actusnews Wire
20.10.2026 18:23 Uhr
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PRODWAYS: Stable revenue in the third quarter 2026

October 20, 2026 at 6 p.m.

Prodways Group generated revenue of €7.2 million in the third quarter of 2026, stable compared with the restated third quarter of 2025 (+1%). Over the first nine months of the year, revenue amounted to €22.7 million, also stable (+1%) on a comparable basis[1].

As presented when the half-year results were published, the Group's scope of consolidation changed following the classification of the Materials business, operated by the DeltaMed subsidiary, as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. The Software and Materials businesses are therefore excluded from reported revenue, including from historical comparative figures. The Systems division now consists solely of the Printers business.

On this new basis, the Group's stable activity in the third quarter reflects the strong growth of the Printers business, offset by a decline in the Products division.

Q3 2026 revenue

(in millions of euros)Q3 2026Q3 2025 restated1Var.
(M€)		Var.
(%)		9 months 20269 months 2025 restated1Var.
(M€)		Var.
(%)
Systems1,20,5+0,7+130%3,02,0+1,0+48%
Products6,06,6-0,6-9%19,820,5-0,7-3%
Consolidated revenue7,27,1+0,1+1%22,722,4+0,3+1%

Systems Division: €1.2 million in the third quarter 2026

The Systems division, now consisting solely of the Printers business, generated revenue of €1.2 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with €0.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 130%. Over the first nine months of the year, revenue reached €3.0 million, up 48%.

This growth continued the momentum observed in the first half of the year, driven mainly by MovingLight printers dedicated to ceramic applications. Several applications developed with industrial customers are gradually moving from the qualification and development phases to series production. In particular, the Group signed an order for around ten MovingLight printers from a US industrial company operating in the aerospace sector, with deliveries scheduled during 2027.

Products Division: €6 million in the third quarter 2026

The Products division generated revenue of €6.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, down 9% compared with the same period of the previous year. This performance reflects declines of a similar magnitude in the Digital Manufacturing and Audiology businesses during the quarter.

In Digital Manufacturing, business in Germany stabilized after several quarters of decline. In France, the volume of parts produced was down compared with the third quarter of 2025, reflecting a lower flow of small orders during the summer. At the same time, two significant orders were secured, whose contribution to revenue will be recognized progressively due to their longer production cycles.

In Audiology, activity was affected by temporary production difficulties in August and September, against a backdrop notably marked by the consolidation of teams at a single site.

Outlook

Based on the scope of continuing operations, Prodways Group confirms its objective of maintaining stable or slightly growing revenue in 2026 and improving its current EBITDA margin.

At the same time, Prodways Group is continuing to implement its strategy of divesting businesses within the Systems division. The divestment process for the Materials business, operated by DeltaMed, continues to progress. The Group hopes to be able to report further progress in the coming weeks and will keep the market informed of developments in the process

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing. The Group designs and markets industrial 3D printing systems with high technological added value, particularly for demanding applications in the field of ceramics. Prodways Group also manufactures and markets 3D printed parts, prototypes and small series in plastic and metal, and develops a specialized activity in the field of audiology.

Prodways Group is listed on Euronext GROWTH in Paris (FR0012613610 - ALPWG).

More information about https://www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and live the latest news from Prodways Group on Twitter and LinkedIn!

@Prodways

Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Hugo Soussan

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

[1] In accordance with IFRS 5, the Company's revenue has been restated to exclude the Software and Materials businesses, including from historical figures

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