PRODWAYS: Prodways Group reaches a new milestone in its strategy with an agreement to sell the Materials business

October 28, 2026 at 8 a.m.

Following a competitive sale process, Prodways Group announces that it has signed an agreement for the sale of its Materials business, operated by its subsidiary DeltaMed, to a group specialized in the dental sector. The agreement provides for a sale price of €10.25 million for 100% of DeltaMed's shares. This transaction represents a further step in the implementation of the strategy announced in 2025 to divest businesses within the Systems division.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to approval by Prodways Group's General Meeting of shareholders, convened for December 2, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. The notice of meeting for this General Meeting will be published today and will be available on the Company's website.

DeltaMed specializes in the development of materials and processes for the dental sector and additive manufacturing. The company works primarily with major international players in the dental sector, its main market. It generates current EBITDA of approximately €1.6 million on an annual basis. Following the refocusing of the Printers business on ceramic applications, DeltaMed now has very limited synergies with Prodways Group's other businesses.

This new milestone comes a few months after the sale of the Software business, the first transaction completed as part of this strategy and approved by the General Meeting of shareholders. The sale of the Materials business therefore represents a further step in the implementation of the strategy announced in 2025, which aims to unlock the value of the Systems division's businesses for the benefit of Prodways Group shareholders, while providing these businesses with an environment better suited to their continued development.

A portion of the proceeds from this sale is therefore expected to be returned to Prodways Group shareholders. This distribution will be subject to approval by the next General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the 2026 financial year.

This transaction opens a new chapter for DeltaMed. By joining a group specialized in dental products and materials, the Materials business will benefit from an environment particularly well suited to its market. This combination will provide new opportunities to pursue its development and fully capture its growth potential.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as a European player. The Group is present across the entire 3D printing value chain (printers, materials, parts & services) with an industrial solution with high technological added value. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets 3D printed parts, prototypes and small series in 3D printed, plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Prodways Group is listed on Euronext GROWTH in Paris (FR0012613610 - ALPWG).

More information about https://www.prodways-group.com

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@Prodways

Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Hugo Soussan

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

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