PREATONI GROUP: PREATONI Group appoints Patrick Giffaux as General Manager on the Management Board

Paris, October 20, 2026

PREATONI Group (ISIN: FR001400WXE7), an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of hotel assets and in residential real estate development, announces the appointment of Patrick Giffaux as General Manager (Directeur General), upon the recommendation of the Chairman of the Management Board, Oscar Crameri. The Supervisory Bard, meeting on October 20, 2026, approved this appointment as part of his mandate as a member of the Management Board. Patrick Giffaux will also remain CFO of PREATONI Group.

This appointment is part of an effort to establish an efficient operational structure given the diverse geographic locations represented on the Management Board while strengthening the management of finance and support functions, as well as relations with the financial markets, at the corporate headquarters.

As member of the Management Board since the creation of PREATONI Group, Patrick Giffaux has in-depth knowledge of the Group, its business model, and its strategic challenges. Within the Management Board, he will be responsible, notably, for representing the company alongside the Chairman of the Management Board, supporting the next stages of PREATONI Group's development, strengthening communication with operational leaders, and continuing the dialogue with all stakeholders in Paris.

Oscar Crameri, Chairman of the Management Board of PREATONI Group, stated:

"Patrick Giffaux has in-depth knowledge of PREATONI Group and played an active role in its initial public offering. On the Management Board, we are confident that we can count on his commitment as we move forward with this new organizational structure."

Patrick Giffaux, General Manager of PREATONI Group, stated:

"I am pleased to further expand my responsibilities within the Group. Having been with the Group since its inception, I look forward to actively contributing-with the support of the Management Board and its Chairman, as part of a close-knit and determined team-to the development of our relationships with banks, investors, and financial markets, with the aim of equipping PREATONI Group to achieve the growth ambitions set forth by its founder and his children."

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential real estate development in the Baltics. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).



Investor Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Deborah Schwartz

dschwartz@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 35

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lGqeZpiZY5eZlXFvZJqWampkbJtnl2SdZZaVxpdsZcfHZ3CRmWqVb5qSamlhnW1n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:Download the PDF