Paris, November 23, 2026

PREATONI Group (Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - Ticker symbol: ALPG), an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of hotel assets and in residential real estate development, announces the Q3 2026 revenue (unaudited) for AS Pro Kapital Grupp[1], a company in which PREATONI Group holds an equity interest of 49,62%.

PREATONI Group reminds that it operates in the Hospitality/ Tourism sector in Egypt and Italy, as well as in real estate development in the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) through AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter "Pro Kapital"). This activity involves the construction, renovation, and development of residential buildings and the creation of residential and commercial districts.

Business and key highlights for Q3 2026

The Group provides below an update on the progress of its various development projects.

• Tallinn (Estonia)



Pro Kapital continued to make strong progress across its Tallinn residential developments during the first nine months of 2026.

In Kristiine City, the Uus-Kindrali development made solid progress in both sales and construction.

Nearly 94% of the total apartments in the White building (91 residential units) had been sold.

Construction of the adjacent building, named Black Building (91 residential units), is near completion, with approximately 56% of the units sold.

Sales and construction of the first two buildings (144 residential units) at Musketäri Majad are ongoing while foundation works for the third building are underway. Construction of the final building has not yet commenced

In parallel, Pro Kapital continues preparations for its Dunte development, for which a building permit has already been obtained.

At last, the building permits for NÜÜD Houses have been issued. These developments are expected to add approximately 43 000 square metres gross building area (above- and below-ground), ie. 360 units (95 % of these units in residential).

Riga

In Riga, Pro Kapital continued to make progress with its Blue Marine Residence development in Kl?versala Bay, with construction advancing above ground level while sales and marketing activities continued alongside.

Vilnius

Pro Kapital officially completed and unveiled City Villas, its premium residential development in Vilnius Old Town, comprising four four-storey residential villas and the Attico Boutique commercial building.

Pro Kapital also advanced its newest premium development, Borgo, located in Vilnius Old Town. Construction works commenced during Q3, marking an important milestone in the project's development

Financial Results

Pro Kapital delivered a resilient performance during the first nine months of 2026, maintaining a stable gross profit margin of 35% while extending the maturity of its financial debt.

Revenue

Pro Kapital Grupp revenue[2] for Q3 2026 is stable at €5.6 million, compared to €5.7 million in the same period in 2025. At the end of 9-month, revenue2 stood at €31.7 million compared to €34.3 million in the same period last year, reflecting slightly lower volume of sales and a product mix effect (types of housing sold during the period).

Gross Profit

As of the end of the nine-month period, gross profit amounted to € 10.9 million compared to €11.9 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting volumes and mix products. Gross profit margin remains stable at 35%

Operating income

As of the end of the nine-month period, operating profit was € 4.7 million compared to €7.7 million at the same period in 2025, including higher marketing and administrative expenses. Besides, in 2025, a one-off revaluation gain supported the comparative period.

Net income

After accounting for the income tax (1 M€ on lituanian projects), net result came at € 2,0 million on 30 September 2026 compared to € 6,0 million on 30 September 2025.

Operating cash flow

As of the end of the nine-month period, operating cash flow totaled €5.4 million compared to €6.8 million one-year earlier, reflecting intensive investment phase.

At last, a major highlight of the reporting period was the highly successful public bond offering in September 2026, (twice oversubscribed). In response to the strong demand, Pro Kapital increased the issue size to the maximum of €10 million. The proceeds were used for the full early redemption of the Group's senior secured bonds in October 2026, together with the extension of maturity of its financial debt, offering greater visibility on its financial structure.

In accordance with the applicable regulations on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, Pro Kapital has published its preliminary financial statements on its website (for more information: https://www.prokapital.com/).

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential real estate development in the Baltic States. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).



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ACTUS Finance & Communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

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T: 01 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Amélie Le Quernec

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T: 06 20 40 98 48

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM

[1]Fully consolidated. Company listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange in Tallinn - ISIN: EE3100006040 - ticker symbol: PKG1T

[2] Revenue from real estate sales is recognized when title to the property is transferred to the buyer. Consequently, revenue from real estate sales depends on the construction cycle, the completion of residential projects, and the signing of deeds at the notary's office

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