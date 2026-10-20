ECONOCOM: 5% total growth in Q3; Group momentum gradually improving

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 20 October 2026



5% total growth in Q3;

Group momentum gradually improving



Key figures

€M Q3 2025 YTD

restated1 Q3 2026 YTD Reported change Revenue 2,117 2,097 -1.0% of TMF 857 698 -18.6% of P&S 872 1,007 +15.7% of Services 388 392 +0.9%

1Restated for changes in discontinued operations as defined by IFRS 5 and changes in accounting policies.





Angel Benguigui, CEO of Econocom Group, said: " Econocom posted total revenue growth of 5% in the third quarter, including 3.4% on an organic basis. This demonstrates the Group's resilience, supported by the diversity of its businesses, geographies and client base. We are also continuing the Group's transformation with discipline, accelerating the rollout of our higher value-added offerings, notably with the Econocom Infrastructure Solutions domain, while keeping operational excellence as our number one priority."





Ongoing transformation and return to growth in Q3

At the end of September 2026, Econocom posted year-to-date revenue of €2,097 million, down 1.0% on a reported basis (down 2.6% on an organic basis) compared with the first nine months of 2025. The Group returned to growth in the third quarter (+5%) compared with the same period last year.

The coordinated measures implemented since the start of 2026 to mitigate the impact of geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain tensions are benefiting the Group's businesses at different paces.

In the first nine months, trends in continuing operations were as follows:

Technology Management & Financing (TMF) posted revenue of €698 million, down 18.6% (vs. -24.5% in H1), mainly due to our retained cautious approach related to own booked deals, with a view to containing our net debt. Restated for own booked deals, revenue was down 6.6% (vs. 8.0% in H1).

Products & Solutions (P&S) delivered strong growth of 15.7% (vs. 15.8% in H1). Revenue reached €1,007 million, also supported by synergies from the integration of the 2025 acquisitions in audiovisual (11.1% organic growth and 4.6% from acquisitions).

Services remained stable, with revenue of €392 million, up 0.9% (vs. 2.4% in H1).

This gradual return to growth confirms the relevance of the Group's strategy in a challenging technology market, pressuring both demand and margins.

The Group is also continuing to implement its One Econocom plan, notably through the following initiatives:

Strengthening of the Group's governance, with the appointment as members of the Board of Directors of:

Mr. Quentin Bouchard, member of the Executive Committee and Managing Director Products & Services France, and General Manager Group Tech & Security

Mr. Israel Garcia, member of the Executive Committee, Managing Director Business Development & Strategic Plan, and Country Manager UK & Ireland

In addition, the Board of Directors proposes the appointment of Mrs. Véronique Torner as an independent Director to the General Meeting of 24 November 2026. She will bring to the Board her knowledge of the digital ecosystem, her entrepreneurial experience and her first-hand understanding of the Group.

Deployment of the Econocom Infrastructure Solutions domain, as part of the pivoting of the organization around our strategic domains towards higher value-added offerings.

Continued focus on operational efficiency and debt reduction.





End-of-year outlook

Econocom confirms its 2026 guidance: FY revenue growth of 2% to 3%.





Next publication: 2026 Full-Year Results - 11 February 2027, after close of trading.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructure. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customisation, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.

Operating in 16 countries with circa 8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.



FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: benjamin.pehau@econocom.com

Financial communications: financial.communication@econocom.com

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