

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOY.PK, ESLOF.PK, EL.PA, ESL.DE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter revenue of €7.486 billion, up 9.0% year over year at current exchange rates and 7.2% at constant exchange rates.



Direct to Consumer revenue rose 10.6% at constant exchange rates to €4.093 billion, supported by comparable-store sales growth of 6.8%. Professional Solutions revenue increased 3.4% to €3.393 billion.



By region, Asia-Pacific led growth with a 15.7% increase at constant exchange rates, followed by EMEA at 7.5%, Latin America at 7.1% and North America at 4.7%.



Wearables revenue, including AI glasses and Nuance Audio, increased 20% in the quarter, while the company's myopia management portfolio grew 24%.



For the first nine months of 2026, group revenue advanced 8.9% at constant exchange rates to €22.304 billion. EssilorLuxottica said it expects solid revenue growth and broadly aligned growth in adjusted operating profit, on average, over the next five years.



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