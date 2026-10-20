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CA

WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Stuttgart
20.10.26 | 20:31
2,760 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ASIEN
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CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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2,7402,82020:51
2,7602,82020:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 20:22 Uhr
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CHERY AUTO: Transcending Mobility: Chery Unlocks New Frontiers as Automotive Tech Extends into Broader Fields

WUHU, China, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Chery Global Innovation Conference in Wuhu, Chery showed how CheryMind, a domain-specific foundation model for physical AI and its independently developed and controlled Ziwei chips underpin applications beyond automotive manufacturing. The technologies span embodied AI robotics, autonomous mobility, electric aircraft, smart agriculture and energy, illustrating a strategy built on automotive-grade engineering and adaptation to global markets.

Drawing on Chery's automotive supply chain and reusing 70% of its R&D technologies, AiMOGA Robotics developed its MoAgent intelligent agent, bringing automotive-grade quality standards and mass-production cost advantages into robotics. Its portfolio on show included Mobo, a humanoid robot for home companionship, alongside public-services robots. AiMOGA's products have reached more than 60 countries and regions, with commercial deliveries exceeding 3,000 units.

Chery also presented its purpose-built, factory-integrated Level 4 Robotaxi, developed for global markets and equipped with Falcon Pilot intelligent driving technology. It supports automated passenger pick-up and drop-off and coordinated with autonomous charging robots. Chery's intelligent driving systems are certified under frameworks including UN/ECE and designed to meet regulations across more than 130 countries and regions.

Robotaxi

The same technological foundation supports the Lingxiao J506 passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft, designed for a top speed exceeding 350 km/h and a range of more than 1,000 kilometres. Chery has applied electrification and AI algorithms to intelligent farming equipment, completing more than 66,700 hectares of automated field operations.

Chery showcased Volt-dragon Ultra-Fast Charging and a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) demonstration station combining solar generation, battery storage and megawatt-level charging in a local microgrid. Through bidirectional power flow, electric vehicles can act as distributed energy storage units, feeding electricity back into the grid during peak demand and improving energy management.

The model has shown commercial potential in Europe. At an electric heavy-truck facility in Spain, a solar-plus-storage microgrid has replaced diesel generators and significantly cut operating costs. Chery plans to build 20,000 V2G-enabled stations worldwide by 2029, including in markets with developing electricity infrastructure.

These are not standalone innovations but interconnected applications built on CheryMind. From the earliest stages of R&D, Chery accounts for regional differences in regulations, electricity grids and road conditions, turning global R&D and local adaptation into sustainable solutions spanning mobility, energy and everyday life worldwide.

Email: wangxingchen1@mychery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd28cb86-963f-4de3-884d-df01ce1a689c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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