Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Michelle Tran, President, TMX Datalinx, TMX Group, along with members of TMX Datalinx, joined Trading Central to close the market and celebrate their inaugural summit: Empowering the Modern Investor: Next-Gen Technology and Evolving Retail Dynamics.





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Sponsored by Quest Media, the event brought together North American brokerages to explore how cutting-edge technology, responsible artificial intelligence, advanced data infrastructure, alternative datasets, and market intelligence, can boost user engagement, build platform stickiness, and scale global client acquisition.

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