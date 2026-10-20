Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Michelle Tran, President, TMX Datalinx, TMX Group, along with members of TMX Datalinx, joined Trading Central to close the market and celebrate their inaugural summit: Empowering the Modern Investor: Next-Gen Technology and Evolving Retail Dynamics.
Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GksQfyAHUA8
Sponsored by Quest Media, the event brought together North American brokerages to explore how cutting-edge technology, responsible artificial intelligence, advanced data infrastructure, alternative datasets, and market intelligence, can boost user engagement, build platform stickiness, and scale global client acquisition.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations,
TMX Group
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320074