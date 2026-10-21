Chery Auto: From Seeing Elegance to Experiencing It: LEPAS L6 EV Completes the First-Ever LEPAS Global Elegance Drive

WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2026 Chery International User Summit, the LEPAS L6 EV completed its first LEPAS Global Elegance Drive on October 19-20 as part of the inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week, held under the theme "TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE." Bringing together 34 Elegant Driving Ambassadors from 15 countries, the approximately 700-kilometer journey from Shanghai to Wuhu passed through Tonglu, Qiandao Lake and Shexian, putting the L6 EV's driving dynamics, ride comfort, intelligent parking, driving range and charging performance to the test across diverse road conditions.





Experiencing Elegance on Every Road

On day one, the convoy traveled from Shanghai to Qiandao Lake. The L6 EV's 540° panoramic view system helped drivers navigate city traffic, while ADAS features eased highway driving.

Thomas Jervis, an Elegant Driving Ambassador from the UK's Auto Express, commented: "The acceleration of the LEPAS L6 EV is very smooth, and its power delivery on straight roads and when merging onto highways is sufficient to meet my needs." He also highlighted the driving range, noting that it was broadly in line with the officially stated figures.

At Qiandao Lake, participants tested Automated Parking Assist (APA) and Remote Parking Assist (RPA) in tight spaces and the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function in a camping setting. They also shared driving impressions and perspectives on new energy mobility over local food and music by the lake, offering LEPAS insights into user needs across markets.





Mountain Roads Put Comfort and Control to the Test

On day two, winding mountain roads and changing gradients toward Wuhu highlighted the L6 EV's steering response, controlled body roll, smooth power delivery and braking. Its chassis absorbed bumps effectively, keeping rear-seat passengers comfortable over uneven surfaces.





A quiet cabin, generous headroom and legroom, and intelligent features added to long-distance comfort. Jacobus Gert Hendrik Venter, an Elegant Driving Ambassador from South Africa's Navigating Media, shared his impressions: "The interior really stands out to me. The materials feel refined, the build quality is impressive, and the Sony sound system is absolutely great. LEPAS has really nailed the sound experience."

Across diverse real-world driving conditions, participants experienced the L6 EV's driving dynamics, comfort and elegant technology across diverse real-world conditions, discovering greater ease and refinement throughout the journey.

From seeing elegance to experiencing it, the first-ever LEPAS Global Elegance Drive brought elegant driving to life on real roads. Participants' feedback will help LEPAS better understand user needs across global markets and deliver more composed, comfortable and refined journeys.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: GlobalPR@lepasinternational.com

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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