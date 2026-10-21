Chery Auto: LEPAS Set to Enter the Middle East with Its Vision of Elegant Mobility

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In November, LEPAS, Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, will enter the Middle East, with its full NEV lineup making its first collective appearance in the Gulf. The LEPAS L8 PHEV will launch in stages in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and other markets. LEPAS will also introduce designs and collaborative initiatives tailored to local customers.







Expanding the Global Footprint with Middle East Entry

For LEPAS, 2026 marks the "Year of Elegant Delivery." Since its European debut during Milan Design Week in April, LEPAS has expanded globally. Preorders for the LEPAS L8 have begun in several European countries, while L6 and L4 deliveries continue in Southeast Asia and other regions. Middle East entry will bring new cultural perspectives on elegant living.

The Gulf's growing NEV market has younger customers increasingly seeking design, individuality and quality. With abundant choices, brands need to connect with local lifestyles. The region's diverse lifestyles and vibrant creative communities provide LEPAS a starting point for market entry through design and collaboration.

LEPAS's entry builds on Chery Auto's established Middle East presence. Several brands under Chery Auto continue regional model launches. Drawing on Chery Group's local experience and partners, LEPAS will offer Gulf customers greater choice. As the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life," LEPAS will explore design, technology and comfort with local customers through its three pillars: Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology and Exquisite Space.



Shaping New Expressions of Elegance in the Gulf

Design and lifestyle collaborations connect LEPAS with customers worldwide. From Milan Design Week and London Design Festival to the Venice Film Festival, LEPAS has engaged partners through art and design. At its inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week in October, themed "TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE," stories from Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners deepened its understanding of elegance across cultures. LEPAS will extend this collaboration to emerging Gulf designers and customers, incorporating local culture into design and mobility experiences.





LEPAS also plans to collaborate with local lifestyle brands across industries, integrating its design language into Gulf life. Through design, sports and music, customers can combine local and global influences to express elegance in their own way. These exchanges will enrich Gulf lifestyles and LEPAS's "Drive Your Elegance" philosophy.

Beyond market expansion, LEPAS seeks to engage with Gulf lifestyles, aesthetics and creative communities. With local customers and partners, it will explore NEV mobility combining aesthetic appeal, comfort and quality, opening a new chapter in elegant mobility.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: GlobalPR@lepasinternational.com

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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