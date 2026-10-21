Chery Group: iCAUR V25 Global Debut: "Future Classic" Redefines Personalized All-Way Mobility

Personalized All-Way SUV iCAUR V25 Debuts Globally, Completing the V-Series Lineup : The iCAUR V25 made its global debut at the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, where the V23, V25, and V27 appeared together for the first time as a full lineup.

: The iCAUR V25 made its global debut at the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, where the V23, V25, and V27 appeared together for the first time as a full lineup. "The Future Classic" Design in Its Most Complete Expression : Its signature boxy silhouette and classic round headlights express the Future Classic design philosophy, with restrained details accentuating body proportions and overall character.

: Its signature boxy silhouette and classic round headlights express the Future Classic design philosophy, with restrained details accentuating body proportions and overall character. Dual Powertrains and i-AWD : The V25 offers both REEV and BEV options for fuel-and-electric flexibility. Its REEV variant features a golden REEV system, achieving a maximum thermal efficiency of 44.5% and a fuel-to-electricity conversion rate of 3.71 kWh/L. The i-AWD (intelligent all-wheel-drive) system combines dual motors for a combined output of 335 kW and 505 N·m, giving the V25 the capability to handle both urban roads and rough terrain.

: The V25 offers both REEV and BEV options for fuel-and-electric flexibility. Its REEV variant features a golden REEV system, achieving a maximum thermal efficiency of 44.5% and a fuel-to-electricity conversion rate of 3.71 kWh/L. The i-AWD (intelligent all-wheel-drive) system combines dual motors for a combined output of 335 kW and 505 N·m, giving the V25 the capability to handle both urban roads and rough terrain. Five-Star Safety and L2 Driver Assistance : Developed to meet mainstream five-star safety standards worldwide, the V25 features a cage-type body structure built from five horizontal and six vertical beams and 80% high-strength and advanced high-strength steel, delivering a torsional stiffness of 30,000 N·m/deg. It also offers L2 driver assistance for added safety.

: Developed to meet mainstream five-star safety standards worldwide, the V25 features a cage-type body structure built from five horizontal and six vertical beams and 80% high-strength and advanced high-strength steel, delivering a torsional stiffness of 30,000 N·m/deg. It also offers L2 driver assistance for added safety. Native Customization, Where Users Set the Limits: The V25 comes with 20+ native modification interfaces, a 1.8T towing capacity, and 6 kW V2L output-bringing "Classic Never Fades" to life with the freedom to keep rebuilding.





WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the stage of the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, the iCAUR V25 made its global debut, rounding out the V-Series lineup. As iCAUR's latest model for global markets, the V25 combines classic design, all-way capability, and open-ended customization, moving the "Future Classic" from a design concept into a concrete product that can be owned, driven, and continually customized. More than 500 user representatives from around the world joined global media, KOLs, and partners to witness the occasion. The three officially customized models - built on the V23, V25, and V27 respectively - then took the stage, extending the night's focus from a single new car to infinite ways to use a car.





[iCAUR V25 Global Debut]

V25 Global Premiere Completes the V-Series "Personalized All-Way" Lineup

In the auto industry, "family design" usually means copying the same front fascia across three models. iCAUR's V-Series has taken a different path. The iCAUR V23 is the brand's starting point - the first to write Future Classic aesthetics into its product DNA and establish it as a "pure-electric, playful boxy SUV." The iCAUR V27 takes the design language to a higher level, backing its "all-round hybrid SUV" positioning with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 5.9 seconds, an NEDC range of 1,000 km, and a wading depth of 600 mm. The iCAUR V25 sits between the two, positioned as the "Personalized All-Way SUV"and covering a broader range of lifestyles.

Compared with the V23, the V25 BEV upgrades seating features, comfort, convenience, and safety across the board; compared with the V27, the V25 REEV differentiates itself through styling, safety features, and a more premium feel. It is not merely another model in the lineup, but a key step for the V-Series as it shifts from expanding product count to segmenting by user scenario.

This positioning reflects real demand. In an iCAUR product survey conducted in April 2026, 70% of respondents cited exterior design as a core purchase factor. Outdoor camping was a key use case for 55%, daily commuting for 53.7%, and medium- to long-distance travel for 50%. Aesthetic expression, freedom across scenarios, and self-definition make up what users expect from a car - and directly inform the development direction of the iCAUR V25. It is a car for users who think for themselves rather than follow trends, who have the taste to recognize what lasts, and who love to explore - staying open to new technology, new scenarios, and distant places. They don't want a bigger car. They want one that feels more like them.

Boxy Design Reimagined and A Future Classic at First Sight

Yet the EV market faces a problem. Range gets longer, screens get bigger, but fewer and fewer cars in a parking lot are easy to pick out. When specs are easy to match, design is what's actually scarce. Building a car that follows trends isn't hard. What's hard is building one people still love twenty years later. The V25's answer is to bring the "Future Classic" out of design theory and into everyday life, reinterpreting it for everyday life.

It keeps iCAUR's signature boxy silhouette, with a height-to-width ratio of 0.96, close to 1:1. The flat front end, clamshell hood, and upright windshield deliver more than a rugged look, and the flat roof turns every inch of length into forward visibility, rear headroom, and a neatly squared-off trunk opening. In the end, the design thinking translates into a 66.4% longitudinal space efficiency. The classic round LED headlights combine LED units with a thick-wall structure. From a distance, they read as classic; up close, as technology. The class-leading tire aspect ratio, flared fenders, and 21-inch wheels are often read as pure visual muscle. In fact, they are the outward expression of off-road capability that exceeds its class. In the details, semi-hidden mechanical door handles, blind-window design, a side-opening tailgate, a full-size spare tire, and a brick-style spare tire cover carry the family's signature cues into every corner, while leaving owners room to make the car their own.





[iCAUR V25: Classic Boxy Look]

Two Technology Pillars: Fuel or Electric, Urban or Off-Road

For most EV users, choosing between a BEV and an REEV comes down to how they plan to use electricity and fuel in daily life. The iCAUR V25 offers both REEV and BEV powertrains.

The V25's Golden REEV powertrain runs on either fuel or electricity, so long trips don't have to compromise on range. This powertrain is not just about bigger range numbers. With a maximum thermal efficiency of 44.5% and a fuel-to-electricity conversion rate of 3.71 kWh/L, every liter of fuel is put to better use, delivering high output at low consumption. Five intelligent power-preservation strategies (Forced EV, EV Priority, Hybrid, Fuel First, and Forced Charge) hand the decision of how to use energy back to the user. You can commute on pure electric in the city, and power stays on tap on highways and climbs.

The same trade-off applies to driving dynamics. Traditional mechanical AWD carries extra weight and energy consumption all year round for the occasional unpaved road. The i-AWD, built on the i-SWIFT Agile Handling Platform is different: its value lies in switching between TWD and AWD based on road conditions, and distributing torque between wheels in milliseconds. With its dual-motor setup producing a combined output of 335 kW and 505 N·m, the V25 delivers stronger acceleration, plus power reserves for full loads, climbs, and towing. That lets it move easily between city streets and mountain trails, turning "Go Anywhere" into something real.

Five-Star Safety, Built to Be Trusted on Every Trip

On a spec sheet, safety often becomes a string of acronyms. The real difference lies beyond the spec sheet. The V25 is developed to meet mainstream five-star safety standards worldwide: a cage-type body structure built from five horizontal and six vertical beams and 80% high-strength and advanced high-strength steel, delivering a torsional stiffness of 30,000 N·m/deg. For a car that will carry a roof rack, tow 1.8 tonnes of gear, handle unpaved roads, and still feel tight with no rattles years down the road, stiffness isn't a track metric. It's a precondition for taking a beating. For occupant protection, the V25 adds a front center airbag to its six standard airbags, complemented by dual-stage load-limiting seat belts.

On active safety, the V25 offers L2 driver assistance, covering adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning (LDW), forward collision warning (FCW), automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind spot detection (BSD), and driver monitoring system (DMS), plus 540° high-definition surround-view camera system and automatic parking assist (APA). Whether it's stop-and-go rush-hour traffic, driver fatigue on long highway drives, or blind spots in underground parking, the V25 has an answer for these common everyday scenarios, so every trip starts with confidence.

A Versatile, Comfortable Space That Fits a Whole Life Into One Car

In iCAUR's product logic, a car shouldn't decide how you live. What really sets the V25 apart from a traditional SUV is how it handles personalization. Customization used to belong to the aftermarket: drilling holes, cutting wires, trading safety for individuality. iCAUR builds more than 20 native modification interfaces into the vehicle, along with class-exclusive 1.8T towing capacity and class-leading 6 kW V2L output - so jet skis, RVs, camping power, cycling and photography gear all find a natural fit. The factory keeps the parts that should never be touched - the battery, motor, and electronic control systems, along with the chassis and safety architecture. Everything else is open to users, so they can freely create their own V25. The three officially customized models debuted that night - the V23 Forge, V25 Game Changer, and V27 Sun Roam - make that diversity concrete: three models from one family, each with a completely different design expression. The V25 Game Changer draws on gaming culture, expressing personality through controller-inspired details and joystick-inspired color accents. The V23 Forge reinforces its character with a widebody stance and gloss-black details, while the V27 Sun Roam blends exploration with refinement. All three are set to roll out to global markets from early 2027.





[iCAUR V25 Game Changer: Officially Customized Model]

The V25's interior is generous too: 41 storage compartments, the most in its class, a 1,549 L trunk, and on the BEV version, a front trunk plus 22 L of underfloor storage. The front seats fold flat to create a lie-flat space with the rear seats, and with the openable panoramic sunroof and power sunshade, the V25 turns any stop into a campsite. The seats are upholstered in perforated microfiber and PVC. Front-seat ventilation, heating, and power adjustment, driver memory and welcome functions, and 15 class-leading speakers make long drives more comfortable.

From the spotlight on stage to everyday roads in different countries, the story of the iCAUR V25 has only just begun. For iCAUR, a classic is never a fixed look. It keeps gaining new meaning through each user's choices. It can be an SUV with distinctive design and all-way capability, and it can also become a life partner for family trips, outdoor exploration, and personal interests. Classic Never Fades. As this boxy SUV heads into more markets, its answer will be written by users, one stroke at a time.

About iCAUR

Chery Group's iCAUR is a new energy automotive brand driven by Future Classic Design and technology. Guided by its design philosophy, iCAUR combines classic design elements with modern aesthetics and technology to develop distinctive vehicles for urban mobility and outdoor exploration. With a focus on product innovation and customization, iCAUR offers diverse vehicle choices and personalization options, extending its brand experience through user services and a growing range of user engagements initiatives.

iCAUR's product portfolio is supported by technologies including i-AWD intelligent electric all-wheel drive and the REEV Golden Range Extender, delivering performance and capability for a range of driving conditions. With a growing presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, iCAUR continues to expand its international business and user engagements, guided by its brand belief: Classic Never Fades.

Serena Wang

Email: wangjieyun2@mychery.com

Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

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