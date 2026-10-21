

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Randstad N.V. (RAND.AS) reported third quarter net income of 110 million euros, up 33% from a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was 0.61 euros compared to 0.46 euros. Adjusted net income was up 11% to 133 million euros. Underlying EBITA was 211 million euros compared to 191 million euros, last year, an organic increase of 10%. Diluted underlying EPS amounted to 0.75 euros compared to 0.68 euros. Revenue increased to 6.115 billion euros from 5.810 billion euros.



CEO Sander van 't Noordende said: 'Organic revenue increased 3.9% with double-digit profit growth. We continue to see a greater impact from our Partner for Talent strategy, with 75% of our business now in growth.'



At prior close on Euronext Amsterdam, Randstad shares were trading at 34.33 euros.



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