Das Instrument AO7 AU0000014458 BLUE STAR HELIUM LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.10.2026

The instrument AO7 AU0000014458 BLUE STAR HELIUM LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 22.10.2026



Das Instrument 1EZ0 FR0014011QJ8 EUROPLASMA EO 0,025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.10.2026

The instrument 1EZ0 FR0014011QJ8 EUROPLASMA EO 0,025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 22.10.2026





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard