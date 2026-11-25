Das Instrument 1EZ0 FR0014011QJ8 EUROPLASMA EO 0,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2026The instrument 1EZ0 FR0014011QJ8 EUROPLASMA EO 0,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2026Das Instrument SKFA SE0000108201 SKF AB A SK 0,625 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2026The instrument SKFA SE0000108201 SKF AB A SK 0,625 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2026Das Instrument U770 AU0000369662 MCLAREN MINERALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2026The instrument U770 AU0000369662 MCLAREN MINERALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2026Das Instrument SKFB SE0000108227 SKF AB B SK 0,625 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2026The instrument SKFB SE0000108227 SKF AB B SK 0,625 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2026Das Instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2026The instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2026Das Instrument QJ3 CA13722B1058 CANASIA ENERGY CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2026The instrument QJ3 CA13722B1058 CANASIA ENERGY CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2026Das Instrument 30L3 FR0013379484 SOLUTIONS 30 INH.EO-,1275 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2026The instrument 30L3 FR0013379484 SOLUTIONS 30 INH.EO-,1275 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2026Das Instrument 9UQ0 AU0000408056 FORTIFAI LTD.O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2026The instrument 9UQ0 AU0000408056 FORTIFAI LTD.O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2026