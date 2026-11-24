Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that SKF Vertevo AB, company registration number 559505-9022, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements.

Provided that SKF Vertevo AB applies for admission to trading of its A-shares and B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, the first day of trading is expected to be 1 December 2026.



As per today's date the company has a total of 91,070,213 shares, of which 5,783,611 are A-shares and 85,286,602 are B-shares.

Short Name: SKFVER A SKFVER B ISIN Code: SE0030336236 SE0030336244 Order Book ID: 573646 573647 Maximum Number of Shares to be Listed: 5,783,611 85,286,602 Clearing: CCP Cleared CCP Cleared Segment: Large Cap Stockholm SEK Large Cap Stockholm SEK Market Segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO XSTO

ICB Classification

Industry code: 55 Basic Materials Supersector code: 5510 Basic Resources



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.