Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that SKF Vertevo AB, company registration number 559505-9022, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements.
Provided that SKF Vertevo AB applies for admission to trading of its A-shares and B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, the first day of trading is expected to be 1 December 2026.
As per today's date the company has a total of 91,070,213 shares, of which 5,783,611 are A-shares and 85,286,602 are B-shares.
|Short Name:
|SKFVER A
|SKFVER B
|ISIN Code:
|SE0030336236
|SE0030336244
|Order Book ID:
|573646
|573647
|Maximum Number of Shares to be Listed:
|5,783,611
|85,286,602
|Clearing:
|CCP Cleared
|CCP Cleared
|Segment:
|Large Cap Stockholm SEK
|Large Cap Stockholm SEK
|Market Segment:
|STO Equities CCP / 182
|STO Equities CCP / 182
|Tick Size Table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC:
|XSTO
|XSTO
ICB Classification
|Industry code:
|55 Basic Materials
|Supersector code:
|5510 Basic Resources
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
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