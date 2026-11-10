Record date for distribution of SKF Vertevo and publication of listing prospectus

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 October 2026, the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB SKF resolved to distribute all shares of SKF's wholly-owned subsidiary SKF Vertevo AB to the shareholders of SKF and to authorize the Board of Directors of SKF to determine the record date for the distribution. The Board of Directors of SKF has set the record date to 27 November 2026 and the first day of trading in the shares of SKF Vertevo is expected to be 1 December 2026. Nasdaq Stockholm has resolved to admit the shares of SKF Vertevo to trading subject to customary conditions being met.

The prospectus relating to the admission to trading of the shares of SKF Vertevo on Nasdaq Stockholm has today been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus has been published on SKF's website, www.skf.com, and on SKF Vertevo's website, www.skfvertevo.com.

All shares in SKF Vertevo will be distributed to SKF's shareholders. Five shares of series A held in SKF entitle to one share of series A in SKF Vertevo and five shares of series B held in SKF entitle to one share of series B in SKF Vertevo. If a shareholder's shareholding in SKF is not evenly divisible by five, the fraction of shares which the shareholder's shareholding in SKF otherwise would entitle to in SKF Vertevo will be combined with all other shareholders' fractions of shares into whole shares in SKF Vertevo, which will be sold on Nasdaq Stockholm through SEB. The proceeds from such sale, free of any commissions, will then be paid to such shareholders through the Euroclear system on a pro rata basis. Apart from being registered as a shareholder of SKF on the record date for distribution, no further actions are required by shareholders in order to receive shares in SKF Vertevo.

The last day for trading in shares of SKF including the right to receive shares in SKF Vertevo is 25 November 2026. As of 26 November 2026, the SKF shares will be traded without the right to receive shares in SKF Vertevo. The SKF Vertevo shares will be traded under the short names SKFVER A, with the ISIN code SE0030336236, and SKFVER B, with the ISIN code SE0030336244.

Key dates:

17 November 2026: Capital Markets Day dedicated to SKF Vertevo

25 November 2026: Last day of trading in SKF shares with the right to receive shares in SKF Vertevo

26 November 2026: First day of trading in SKF shares without the right to receive shares in SKF Vertevo

27 November 2026: Record date for the distribution of shares in SKF Vertevo

1 December 2026: First day of trading in SKF Vertevo shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

Previous press releases on similar topics:

1 October 2026: Extraordinary General Meeting of AB SKF resolved on distribution of the shares in SKF Vertevo AB [link to press release]

7 September 2026: SKF's Board takes next step in the listing of SKF Vertevo and convenes Extraordinary General Meeting [link to press release]

17 September 2024: SKF initiates a separation of its Automotive business [link to press release]

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com

Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com



Press Relations at SKF Vertevo: Viktoria Karsberg, +46 72 233 52 88; viktoria.karsberg@skfvertevo.com

Investor Relations at SKF Vertevo: John Womack, +46 70 678 24 99; john.womack@skfvertevo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/record-date-for-distribution-of-skf-vertevo-and-publication-of-listing-prospectus,c4422454

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4422454/4365555.pdf 20261110 Record date for distribution of SKF Vertevo and publication of listing prospectus https://news.cision.com/skf/i/bearing-skf-vertevo,c3579744 Bearing SKF Vertevo

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/record-date-for-distribution-of-skf-vertevo-and-publication-of-listing-prospectus-302934922.html