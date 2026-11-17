SKF Vertevo Capital Markets Day: Unleashing growth, efficiency and speed

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF Vertevo is today hosting its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, ahead of its planned listing on Nasdaq Stockholm on 1 December 2026. At the Capital Markets Day, members of the Executive Management Team will present SKF Vertevo's strategy as a focused automotive company and outline how profitable growth, operational efficiency and a leaner and faster organization will support higher margins and returns.

"SKF Vertevo has a strong foundation, with nearly 120 years of engineering expertise and innovation, leading positions in attractive market segments and long-standing customer relationships. As a standalone company, we will have the opportunity to fully focus on the automotive industry, invest in areas where we see the greatest potential for profitable growth and build a more efficient and agile organization. We have a clear path to improving profitability and returns, and I am confident in our ability to deliver on our financial targets and create long-term value for shareholders," says Kerstin Enochsson, President and CEO of SKF Vertevo.

Building on a strong foundation to drive growth, efficiency and speed

During the Capital Markets Day, members of SKF Vertevo's Executive Management Team will provide further insights into the company's investment case, growth opportunities and the initiatives supporting its financial targets:

Kerstin Enochsson, President and CEO, will outline SKF Vertevo's strong starting position. This includes its global presence, diversified geographic and end-market exposure, strong positions in electric vehicles and commercial vehicles, significant aftermarket business and strong balance sheet. She will explain how independence will enable more focused investments, an automotive-adapted value chain, and a leaner, faster organization. Together, these initiatives will support profitable growth and improved returns.

Within Original Equipment, Fredrik Larsson, SVP Business Lines & Product Management, will highlight the growth opportunities, supported by innovation, close customer collaboration, long-term customer relationships and established platform programmes. He will also outline initiatives to improve cost competitiveness through procurement, logistics and manufacturing footprint optimization.

Olaf Henning, SVP Vehicle Aftermarket, will outline the business' resilient position supported by stable demand and cash generation. He will also present opportunities to expand the business through a broader product offering, geographic expansion and increased share of wallet, alongside measures to improve pricing, sourcing and operational efficiency.

Federico Galetto, CTO and SVP R&D, will highlight the role of innovation in SKF Vertevo's competitiveness and future growth, and how dedicated automotive R&D, digitalization, automation and AI will enable faster product development and shorter time-to-market.

Niclas Sjöswärd, CFO, will explain the company's path towards higher margins and returns. The three main drivers of margin improvement are profitable growth, operational efficiency and a reduction in reliance on contract manufacturing with SKF. Improved working capital management, increased asset utilization and disciplined capital allocation will further support higher returns on capital employed.

SKF Vertevo's Capital Markets Day starts at 13:00 CET. More information, including a link to the webcast, can be found here.

SKF Vertevo's financial targets, as previously announced, reflect the company's ambition to deliver profitable growth and improve margins and returns over time:

Organic growth [1] : Above market over a business cycle.

Above market over a business cycle. Adjusted operating margin [2] : Above 6% in the medium term and at or above 8% in the long term.

Above 6% in the medium term and at or above 8% in the long term. Adjusted return on capital employed (adjusted ROCE) [3] : 10-13% in the medium term and above 15% in the long term.

10-13% in the medium term and above 15% in the long term. Net debt/adjusted EBITDA [4] : Less than 1.0x.

Less than 1.0x. Dividend policy: The target for the ordinary dividend pay-out ratio is 30-50% of average net profit calculated over a business cycle.

At listing, the net debt is expected to be around zero, considering certain post-listing transactions.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations at SKF Vertevo: Viktoria Karsberg, +46 72 233 52 88; viktoria.karsberg@skfvertevo.com

Investor Relations at SKF Vertevo: John Womack, +46 70 678 24 99; john.womack@skfvertevo.com



Press Relations at SKF: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com

Investor Relations at SKF: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

[1] Net sales growth excluding effects of currency and acquired and divested businesses.

[2] Operating profit margin excluding items affecting comparability.

[3] Return on capital employed (ROCE) excluding items affecting comparability and cash and cash equivalents.

[4] Net debt, in relation to twelve months' rolling EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4425157/4374916.pdf 20261117 SKF Vertevo Capital Markets Day, Unleashing growth, efficiency and speed https://news.cision.com/skf/i/bearing-skf-vertevo,c3581020 Bearing SKF Vertevo https://news.cision.com/skf/i/kerstin-enochsson,c3581019 Kerstin Enochsson

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