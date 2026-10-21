

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bureau Veritas (BVRDF, BVI.PA), a French testing, inspection, and certification company, on Wednesday posted a rise in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by the performance of all divisions, especially Buildings & Infrastructure.



Hinda Gharbi, CEO of Bureau Veritas, said: 'This performance confirms that the rotation of our portfolio positions us on growth markets. Additionally, the recently completed acquisitions expand our capabilities, further strengthening our market leadership position. Growth at constant currency was high single-digit, and with positive currency effects, total growth reached double-digits in the quarter.'



For the three-month period, Bureau Veritas registered revenue of EUR 1.569 billion, higher than EUR 1.425 billion in the same period last year. Revenue from the company's Buildings & Infrastructure division moved up to EUR 562.3 million from EUR 494.3 million a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its outlook. Bureau Veritas still anticipates mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth and adjusted operating margin improvement at constant exchange rates.



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