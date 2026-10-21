

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Elisa (EIA.F, ELISA.HE) reported that its third quarter profit before tax decreased to 115 million euros compared with 128 million euros, last year. Earnings per share fell to 0.57 euros from 0.64 euros, a year ago. Comparable EBITDA decreased by 2 percent to 210 million euros. Comparable EBIT totaled 131 million euros versus 139 million euros, in the prior year quarter. Comparable earnings per share declined to 0.59 euros from 0.64 euros, last year.



Third quarter revenue was 561 million euros, at the previous year's level. Telecom service revenue decreased by 1.3 percent to 349 million euros.



Elisa projects full-year revenue to be at the same level as or slightly higher than in 2025. Full-year comparable EBITDA is anticipated to be in a range of 815-845 million euros.



At last close on Nasdaq Helsinki, Elisa shares were trading at 35.72 euros.



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