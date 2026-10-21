

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SIKA.SW), a Swiss specialty chemicals company, Wednesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Japan-based chemical company, Resonac Corporation's adhesive business.



The financial details of the acquisition have not been divulged.



The acquired business develops a broad range of adhesive technologies, which primarily serve automotive customers across Asia and the complementary customer base coupled with manufacturing footprint is anticipated to create growth opportunities as well as operational synergies for Sika.



The transaction with its access to key suppliers of Japanese automotive OEMs expands Sika's platform to serve these major accounts globally. The highly complementary technology portfolio broadens the offering for automotive interior applications.



Further, the adhesive business established presence and customer base in Taiwan creates additional growth opportunities in battery solutions giving access to new high value market segments where the company hopes to extend its innovative solutions.



The transaction is expected to close in mid 2027.



On Tuesday, Sika shares closed at CHF184.50, up 0.65% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



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