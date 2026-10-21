Munich Court States that Kizik's Patent Infringement Case Against Skechers is "Largely Unfounded"

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ("Skechers"), the third largest footwear company in the world and leader in hands-free footwear technology, announced today that it won a major legal and commercial victory in a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Fast IP, LLC ("Kizik") against Skechers before the Unified Patent Court ("UPC") in Munich.

Skechers, the market leader in hands-free footwear, sells thousands of styles of hands-free shoes worldwide under its Slip-ins and Swift Fit trademarks. In 2025, Kizik sued Skechers at the UPC for alleged patent infringement involving four of its thousands of hands-free styles. Skechers won on three of the four styles, with the fourth being a minor and commercially insignificant style for Skechers. In its ruling, the Munich Court stated that Kizik's infringement claims are "largely unfounded."

Skechers' leading hands-free footwear position globally is the result of its product innovation, transforming the century-old idea of hands-free footwear into a true modern hands-free fit with Skechers' own technology. Skechers has obtained more than 300 hands-free utility and design patents worldwide, including in the United States, and has vigilantly enforced its patent rights.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers, Where Comfort is a Technology, is based in Southern California and designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Skechers collections are available in approximately 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and more than 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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Contacts:

Jennifer Clay

Skechers

Jennc@skechers.com