73 pairs worldwide. Certified by every goal.

The "Mark of Greatness" boot is now available to own.

Harry Kane capped off a career-defining season with the ultimate validation of football greatness-winning the Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 26. Skechers celebrates his historic achievement by dropping 73 pairs of a limited-edition SKX_2 Elite "Mark of Greatness" boot representing each of his 73 goals over 65 appearances with Bayern Munich and England. The boots, available for purchase today, are inspired by the one-of-one SKX_2 Elite boot that Skechers customized with real 24-karat gold leaf for Harry. The definitive choice for the 2025/2026 Ballon d'Or award, he also earned Striker of the Year at the ceremony, and earlier this year, received his second European Golden Shoe and set the all-time record for goals scored by a player for England at the World Cup.

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The world's greatest wears Skechers. Ballon d'Or winner, Harry Kane holds the limited-edition "Mark of Greatness" boot.

"Winning the Ballon d'Or after such a memorable year of goals, trophies and special milestones was an incredible honour, and to receive this award in my hometown made it even more special. The Ballon d'Or belongs just as much to my teammates and staff at Bayern and England, my family and friends, and all the fans around the world," said Harry Kane, who will wear the SKX_2 Elite "Mark of Greatness" boot on the pitch when Bayern faces Dortmund on Saturday. "Having Skechers design a bespoke boot to mark this achievement makes it even more special. I'm looking forward to wearing them on the pitch."

Each of the 73 limited-edition "Mark of Greatness" boots features Harry Kane's signature, gold-color detailing on the Skechers "S" logo as well as a gold-color soleplate. The pairs are packaged with a commemorative book-a chronicle of Harry's historic achievement through the lens of Skechers. Covering the 73 goals that defined his incredible 2025-26 season, the book highlights the boots worn throughout his journey, giving fans the chance to relive the moments of brilliance forged into football history.

Skechers also recognized the career milestone by collaborating with British jeweler Deakin Francis to create a bespoke gold signet ring embossed with Harry's "Mark of Greatness" and presented it to the superstar footballer. The ring features a lion holding a key with the number 73 and HK initials in commemoration of his remarkable 2025/26 campaign, as seen in the hero film.

"For Skechers, this is more than celebrating an award; it's recognizing everything about Harry that made this possible: consistency, excellence, leadership, influence and the ability to deliver when it matters most," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "Harry's win is the latest illustration that Skechers offers the comfort and performance that elite athletes require at the absolute peak of their game. When the world's greatest wears Skechers, it's all the evidence athletes at any level need to know that our footwear will deliver wherever and however they play."

The SKX_2 Elite is engineered for players who demand more from every touch, strike and movement. It combines a precision-fit custom last, an adaptive Skechers Performance Fitknit upper, responsive Hyper Burst Pro cushioning and multi-directional traction to deliver exceptional control, speed and confidence on the pitch.

The limited-edition drop of 73 SKX_2 Elite "Mark of Greatness" boots is available exclusively at four Skechers Football retail partners: 11TeamSports, Pro:Direct, Soccer.com, and Unisport.

Beyond this exclusive release, Skechers Football offers a wide range of styles with options for every type of player on any surface. Additional styles in the collection are available at select Skechers stores, skechers.com, as well as specialty retailers. Global football fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Football product launches and more by following @skechersfootball on Instagram and TikTok.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers, Where Comfort is a Technology, is based in Southern California and designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Skechers collections are available in approximately 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and more than 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com