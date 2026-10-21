

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aberdeen Group plc (ABDN.L) reported AUMA of 578.9 billion pounds as at 30 Sep 2026, compared to 556.0 billion pounds as at 31 December 2025, reflecting positive markets and acquisitions. Third quarter net inflows were 2.5 billion pounds, up 32% year-on-year. YTD net inflows were 9.3 billion pounds, up 58%. Third quarter total customers were up 8% to 533k from last year, with SIPP customers up 34%.



'With positive momentum across the Group, we remain confident in delivering our fiscal 2026 Group targets of adjusted operating profit of at least 300 million pounds, and net capital generation of approximatley 300 million pounds.'



At last close on LSE, Aberdeen shares were trading at 235.00 pence.



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