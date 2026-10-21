The first format, AQUA by Christian Mandura, debuts on 21 October 2026 as part of Buonissima in Turin, with a six-act performance combining fine dining, artificial intelligence and storytelling.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] introduces Reply Immersive Experience, a multisensory smart room that combines artificial intelligence and immersive technologies to create environments where audiences can explore products, interact with digital scenarios and take part in stories that unfold in the space around them. Images, sound, lighting and settings transform in real time, adapting to the experience and audience interactions.

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Reply introduces Reply Immersive Experience, a multisensory smart room that combines artificial intelligence and immersive technologies to create environments where audiences can explore products, interact with digital scenarios and take part in stories that unfold in the space around them. The first format, AQUA by Christian Mandura, debuts on 21 October 2026 as part of Buonissima in Turin, with a six-act performance combining fine dining, artificial intelligence and storytelling.

Reply Immersive Experience enables brands to bring the stories behind their identity and products to life through first-hand experiences that engage the senses and make audiences an active part of the narrative. The same technology infrastructure can support product presentations and product configuration in retail and design, as well as narrative experiences, events and performances, adapting content, settings and ways of participating to the objectives of each project. An AI orchestration system coordinates 360° wall projections, spatial audio and lighting, integrating them into the experience as it unfolds. Through voice interaction, participants can explore content and help shape how scenarios evolve, according to the interaction options defined for each format.

Created by Infinity Reply, the Reply Group company specialising in real-time 3D and immersive technologies, Reply Immersive Experience comes to life at Reply House, the Group's new headquarters in Turin, with its first format: AQUA by Christian Mandura

AQUA debuts on 21 October 2026 as part of Buonissima, the Turin event that brings together gastronomy, art and beauty. It is a six-act multisensory performance in which fine dining, artificial intelligence and storytelling meet around the same table. The narrative unfolds alongside the menu: images, sound and light transform the space course by course, accompanying each act of the gastronomic journey with a dedicated setting.

In this first format, artificial intelligence also contributed to the creation of the menu, developed through a collaboration between chef Christian Mandura and GenAI Cooking, a tool created by Machine Learning Reply, the Reply Group company specialising in artificial intelligence. Built on a multi-agent architecture, the system assigns research, ingredient selection and recipe development to specialised AI agents. Their contributions are progressively refined through the exploration of combinations and techniques, resulting in a cohesive menu concept that the chef interprets in the final dining experience.

To learn more about Reply Immersive Experience and its first format, AQUA, visit: Reply Immersive Experience

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and the Internet of Things. Reply provides consulting, system integration and digital services to leading industrial groups in the telecoms and media, industry and services, banking and insurance, and public administration sectors. www.reply.com

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Contacts:

Media contacts:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761