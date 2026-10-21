Analyst Firm Recognizes Netcracker for Excellence Across Global, Asia-Pacific and Global Satellite OSS/BSS Markets

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received three Best Practices Recognitions from industry analyst firm Frost Sullivan, showcasing its leadership and innovation across global telecommunications and emerging satellite connectivity markets.

The Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Leadership award recognizes Netcracker's ability to turn innovation into real-world customer value. Its AI-powered platform integrates production-ready Agentic AI to help communications service providers (CSPs) automate operations, accelerate service innovation and monetize emerging services.

Frost Sullivan's Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Company of the Year award highlights Netcracker's leadership in one of the industry's most competitive markets. The company is helping operators adopt AI-native strategies and advance towards autonomous operations, enabling greater operational efficiency and new opportunities for growth.

Finally, the Global Satellite OSS/BSS Product Leadership recognition showcases Netcracker's ability to capture early commercial deployments in software-defined satellite and hybrid connectivity as well as its track record of delivering value to satellite operators through a pre-integrated, modular and cloud-native architecture that accelerates time to market and lowers total cost of ownership through automation.

"By driving launches of co-developed innovations, the company has achieved proven commercial scale with agentic AI embedded across all platform releases to fuel enterprise-wide automation," said Mei Lee Quah, Senior Director, ICT Research, at Frost Sullivan. "This is driving the adoption of AI-driven operating models ahead of AI-driven market maturity."

"Being recognized in three distinct areas underscores Netcracker's ability to deliver innovation at scale across established telecom markets and emerging connectivity opportunities," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "These awards validate the strength of our AI-native portfolio and its proven real-world impact as service providers accelerate their transformation to autonomous operations, driving better business outcomes and enhanced customer experiences."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps telecommunications organizations and other industries worldwide transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve the customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, billing, payments and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers transform their businesses, monetize innovation and drive sustainable growth. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

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Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com