Collaboration combines Bureau Veritas' global verification capabilities with Clario's digital infrastructure to advance supply-chain energy management.

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, supporting 400,000 clients through more than 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide.

Clario's Enerx system to be integrated with the Bureau Veritas BVE3 platform.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (OTCQB: GPINF) (FSE: 8BS) ("GPI" or the "Company") announced today that Clario Environmental Intelligence Pte. Ltd. ("Clario"), its environmental technology subsidiary, and Bureau Veritas (Euronext Paris: BVI), an arms-length party, have established a partnership, signed October 13, 2026, to jointly advance supply-chain energy management by integrating Clario's Enerx system with the Bureau Veritas BVE3 platform. By combining Bureau Veritas' verification capabilities with Clario's digital infrastructure, the collaboration is designed to give companies stronger visibility, greater confidence in their energy data, and more credible tools to manage energy performance across their supply chains and at the product level.

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, supporting 400,000 clients through more than 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide. The partnership brings together Bureau Veritas' global scale and technical expertise with Enerx, Clario's supply-chain energy management system.

"Establishing a partnership with Bureau Veritas is a milestone for Clario and the development of Enerx," said George Tsogas, Chief Executive Officer of GPI. "Enerx is being built to help companies understand and manage energy across manufacturing supply chains by connecting facility energy data, production data, and renewable-energy certificates to specific production outputs and orders. Combining that digital infrastructure with Bureau Veritas' verification capabilities and technical expertise creates a foundation for more credible, useful, and actionable energy intelligence."

Advancing Supply-Chain Energy Management

The Bureau Veritas BVE3 platform is a digital environmental-management solution that supports the collection and tracking of facility-level energy, water, and chemical data. Enerx is Clario's supply-chain energy management system, intended to help companies track and manage energy consumption across production processes.

The planned integration of BVE3 and Enerx is intended to connect factory-level energy data with production data and renewable-energy certificates, allowing energy use to be attributed to specific products and giving companies greater visibility and confidence in energy performance across manufacturing supply chains.

Enerx is currently in development and pilot preparation, with phased commercialization anticipated to begin in 2027.

A Global Partnership for Clario

The collaboration brings Clario together with a global organization, marking a step toward advancing its supply-chain energy management solutions and strengthening its position in environmental intelligence.

For GPI, the collaboration supports Clario's growth as an environmental technology company and advances GPI's strategy to create, acquire, and scale environmentally aligned businesses through shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities.

About Clario Environmental Intelligence

Clario Environmental Intelligence is an environmental technology company created by Good Purpose Investments Inc. to develop digital infrastructure that turns operational supply-chain data into actionable environmental intelligence. Its solutions help companies improve supply-chain sustainability through traceability, Digital Product Passports, energy management, product authentication and regulatory intelligence. For more information, visit clariointel.com.

About Good Purpose Investments Inc.

Good Purpose Investments Inc. is a sustainability-focused company that creates, acquires, and scales environmentally aligned businesses operating across circular materials, sustainable technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments and internally developed businesses supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities. Its portfolio includes Waste2Wear, a wholly owned subsidiary of GPI and provider of circular textile and product solutions, and Clario Environmental Intelligence, an environmental technology company created by GPI.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change. Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 82,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the partnership and collaboration between Clario and Bureau Veritas; the integration of Enerx with the Bureau Veritas BVE3 platform; the development, pilot preparation, and anticipated phased commercialization of Enerx beginning in 2027; the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Enerx and the collaboration; the anticipated ability of the collaboration to provide stronger visibility, greater confidence in energy data, and more credible energy-management tools; and the Company's broader growth strategy and future business plans.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "designed," and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the parties' ability to implement the collaboration and integrate Enerx with the Bureau Veritas BVE3 platform; the Company's ability to develop, test, and commercialize Enerx on anticipated timelines; market adoption of Enerx; and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, expand and support its portfolio companies and internally developed businesses, and operate successfully as a public company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including collaboration, development, integration, implementation, commercialization, partner and customer adoption, regulatory, market-demand, market-condition, and business-execution risks, as well as the risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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