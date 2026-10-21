

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $626.7 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $414.4 million, or $2.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $2.294 billion from $2.025 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $626.7 Mln. vs. $414.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.40 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $2.294 Bln vs. $2.025 Bln last year.



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