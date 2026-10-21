

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS), a financial services company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income applicable to common stock increased to $626.7 million from $441.4 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $3.40 versus $2.29 last year.



Net interest income surged to $671.4 million from $590.8 million in the same period a year ago.



Noninterest income increased to $1.62 billion from $1.43 billion in the previous year.



On Tuesday, Northern Trust closed trading 0.60% higher at $165.44 on the Nasdaq.



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