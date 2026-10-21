vCluster, founded by German engineers, helped Deutsche Telekom operationalize NVIDIA DSX OS on Germany's Industrial AI Cloud, so any organization can get its own private and production-ready AI cloud in hours, with dedicated control, isolated infrastructure and end-to-end operation within Europe.

vCluster Labs, the platform operators use to build and run their own AI cloud like a hyperscaler, today announced that Deutsche Telekom's Industrial AI Cloud uses vCluster automation and components of NVIDIA DSX OS to provision and manage private AI cloud environments for customers. The deployment combines NVIDIA's open, modular software foundation with vCluster's cloud management platform to support AI services operated in Germany.

Less than six months after NVIDIA launched DSX OS, its open source software for operating AI factories, Deutsche Telekom is the first large-scale industrial AI cloud to put it into production, with the support of vCluster. The result is a secure, scalable platform designed for industrial AI workloads: provisioning a new customer environment, which once took days of manual work across network, platform and infrastructure teams, now happens at the click of a button. Every customer gets its own private AI cloud, with its own dedicated URL, cloud console, observability and completely isolated network, combining cloud speed and usability with the control, isolation and protection required for valuable industrial data.

Deutsche Telekom's Industrial AI Cloud Runs the Same Architecture as the World's Leading AI Clouds

Deutsche Telekom has long been a trusted technology partner to Germany's largest companies, from the DAX 40 and beyond. Its Industrial AI Cloud, launched with NVIDIA in Munich, is built for the data those companies value most: the industrial IP that will fuel their AI. It gives enterprises a European-operated foundation for turning that data into AI applications while addressing strict security, sovereignty and compliance requirements, including Germany's C5 cloud security criteria, and with customers who expect a private cloud that is theirs alone, with dedicated control and isolation rather than a public cloud where every customer shares the same interface across tenants.

vCluster Labs, working with the NVIDIA DSX team and Deutsche Telekom, designed an architecture that automates the path from bare metal to private customer clouds, the same architecture vCluster runs with the world's leading AI cloud providers. Every customer stays isolated and compliant with Deutsche Telekom's security and sovereignty requirements, operational effort is reduced through repeatable automation, and new customers come online in hours instead of days.

The first phase of the Industrial AI Cloud brought Germany's first sovereign NVIDIA AI factory online in Munich, six months from announcement to launch. With that architecture in place, the next phase is a cloud that serves German industry at scale, where every new customer receives the same fast, isolated and compliant environment. This repeatable model helps industrial customers move AI initiatives into production without first building and operating the underlying GPU cloud themselves.

Under the Hood: NVIDIA DSX OS in Production at Deutsche Telekom

NVIDIA DSX OS, part of the NVIDIA DSX AI Factory platform, gives operators an open, modular foundation for running AI factories. At Deutsche Telekom, vCluster turns that foundation into a production system that customers can consume without having to integrate the underlying infrastructure themselves. Deutsche Telekom's Industrial AI Cloud runs core components of DSX OS, such as NVIDIA NVSentinel for GPU fault detection and remediation for Kubernetes, the NVIDIA GPU Operator and the NVIDIA Network Operator, with vCluster orchestrating them into a repeatable, automated path from raw NVIDIA GPUs to a private cloud for each customer. This approach improves operational consistency and accelerates access to advanced capabilities. Deutsche Telekom is also incorporating in future additional NVIDIA software, including NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and frameworks and the newly open sourced NVIDIA Run:ai, delivered to customers as vCluster Stacks.

A Private AI Cloud for Every Customer

vCluster's end-to-end automation of the Industrial AI Cloud starts with a central vCluster Platform that automatically spins up a dedicated vCluster Platform instance for each new customer, so every customer gets its own management control plane. Each customer signs in to its own Deutsche Telekom-branded portal at its own URL, isolated at the network, storage and compute layers. From there, customers provision Kubernetes, Slurm, GPU virtual machines or take bare metal with Deutsche Telekom golden images, through the portal or an API.

For customers, this means combining the control and protection of a dedicated environment with the speed and simplicity of a cloud service. Workloads and sensitive industrial data remain isolated within Germany, while standardized automation shortens time to value, reduces operational complexity and enables customers to choose the consumption model that fits each use case from bare metal and GPU virtual machines to Kubernetes and Slurm. A consistent platform and API layer also make it easier to scale capacity, adopt new GPU generations and move AI projects from experimentation into reliable production.

The same platform gives Deutsche Telekom one consistent stack for its whole fleet protecting customer investments as infrastructure evolves. vMetal handles bare metal provisioning across NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers and NVIDIA DGX B200 today, with NVIDIA DGX B300 to follow, and future systems such as NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 can join the same platform behind the same customer-facing APIs. Customers can therefore access new capacity and GPU generations without changing how they consume the service. That opens a path to private inference, tokens and agents for German enterprises, all inside Germany.

A leading German automotive manufacturer is the first customer to run on its own private AI cloud from Deutsche Telekom, demonstrating how industrial enterprises can combine dedicated infrastructure, data kept in Germany and rapid access to production-ready AI capacity, with more industrial customers to follow. Deutsche Telekom expects to scale from 500 vCluster supported NVIDIA GPUs today to more than 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell and NVIDIA Rubin GPUs on the platform providing a growth path from initial workloads to large-scale AI adoption.

"With vCluster orchestrating our NVIDIA DSX stack, each customer gets its own private AI cloud, on one platform that spans every GPU generation we run," said Andreas Falkner, Head of Industrial AI Cloud at Deutsche Telekom. "We value the team's deep expertise with NVIDIA hardware and open source software."

"NVIDIA is giving AI factory operators the best hardware in the world and now the software building blocks to run it. Our job is to turn those building blocks into a production-grade cloud," said Lukas Gentele, Co-Founder and CEO of vCluster Labs. "As a German-founded company, we're proud that Deutsche Telekom's Industrial AI Cloud is where NVIDIA DSX OS first went into production at scale, automated end to end, so any German company can get its own private AI cloud. Any NVIDIA Cloud Partner can follow the same path."

"NVIDIA AI factories turn energy into valuable intelligence, and tokens into revenue. vCluster helps Deutsche Telekom put AI to work, producing and delivering tokens at scale. Built on NVIDIA DSX OS, this enables every NVIDIA AI factory to be more productive and fungible across customers and workloads," said Nico Caprez, VP, AI Infrastructure Growth at NVIDIA.

Deutsche Telekom has proven it for German industry, and the same blueprint is available to NVIDIA Cloud Partners today. See it at NVIDIA GTC Berlin: Deutsche Telekom and vCluster Labs mark the milestone at the Deutsche Telekom booth on October 21, and vCluster Labs is on site throughout the show. To learn more, visit vcluster.com/events/nvidia-gtc-berlin-2026

About vCluster Labs

vCluster Labs is the platform operators use to build and run their own AI cloud, like a hyperscaler. vCluster turns raw GPUs into cluster products they can sell, from bare metal provisioning up through managed Kubernetes, Slurm and inference clusters, with tenant isolation at the infrastructure layer. The result is more margin per GPU, less dependence on a few big customers, and new managed services live in days instead of months. vCluster is trusted by fast-growing AI cloud providers including Nebius, Groq, Firmus and Corvex across 100K+ GPUs, and by enterprises including Adobe, Samsung and Deloitte.

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