Sereact, NVIDIA, Nebius, CEVA Logistics and Zalando Close the Training Loop for Robotic Returns Handling

NVIDIA supplies the simulation, world models and agent skills. Nebius runs them on its Physical AI Workbench. Sereact's Cortex is the robot brain they train. The initial rollout targets Zalando's returns handling at CEVA Logistics' fulfillment center-one of the most variable processes in eCommerce logistics.

BERLIN, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sereact, NVIDIA, Nebius, CEVA Logistics and Zalando today announced a closed training loop for Cortex, Sereact's robot brain. The first deployment is Zalando returns handling in selected CEVA Logistics fulfillment centers. NVIDIA provides Isaac Sim, Isaac Lab, Cosmos and its Physical AI Data Factory skills. Operated through the company's EU data centers, Nebius runs them on the Physical AI Workbench, its open-source framework for physical AI. Sereact brings Cortex and the episodes its robots record on the returns line. What a robot gets wrong on Monday can come back as a tested policy update within days, where it used to take weeks.

Returns are among the hardest warehouse processes to automate. Each item arrives in whatever state the customer left it: refolded or crumpled, in its polybag or loose, with or without tags. A robot has to pick it, identify it, check its condition and sort it, while the assortment changes every season. Cortex learns from real picks, but real picks only cover items that have already passed through a station. Improving the policy meant collecting episodes on site, retraining, testing on the robot and starting over. Each cycle took weeks and covered only the cases a team could stage by hand.

The new loop runs as one workflow on one shared data layer. Episodes from the returns stations, video plus kinematics, land in Nebius object storage. NVIDIA Isaac Lab turns them into thousands of simulated variants, and NVIDIA Cosmos re-renders those across garment states, packaging, materials and lighting. The versioned dataset post-trains Cortex on NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. The new policy is scored on held-out variants against a threshold Sereact sets. A policy that passes goes to the stations for a real-world test. One that fails triggers targeted variants for the cases it missed, and the loop trains again.

An AI agent builds and runs the loop. NVIDIA's Physical AI Data Factory skills are open, versioned instruction files that a coding agent reads directly, and Nebius adds Workbench skills for simulation, training, evaluation and the gate. The agent previews GPU cost before each run, launches the stages, checks the gate and, after a failed run, decides which cases to augment. Sereact engineers state the goal, such as "validate the policy for the autumn assortment", and approve any run above a set cost limit.

Sereact brings Cortex, its vision-language-action model and robot brain, along with the dual-arm returns stations and the real episodes they record.

brings Cortex, its vision-language-action model and robot brain, along with the dual-arm returns stations and the real episodes they record. NVIDIA brings Isaac Sim and Isaac Lab for simulation, Cosmos world foundation models for re-rendering, and the Physical AI Data Factory skills that let an agent operate the loop.

brings Isaac Sim and Isaac Lab for simulation, Cosmos world foundation models for re-rendering, and the Physical AI Data Factory skills that let an agent operate the loop. Nebius brings its open-source framework, Physical AI Workbench, with shared object storage, CLI, SDK and format contracts at every handoff, and the GPUs behind it: RTX-class for simulation and Blackwell for training, all operated through EU data centers.

brings its open-source framework, Physical AI Workbench, with shared object storage, CLI, SDK and format contracts at every handoff, and the GPUs behind it: RTX-class for simulation and Blackwell for training, all operated through EU data centers. CEVA Logistics manages eCommerce logistics operations, including returns handling, for Zalando and hosts the Sereact stations in its fulfillment centers.

manages eCommerce logistics operations, including returns handling, for Zalando and hosts the Sereact stations in its fulfillment centers. Zalando provides the use case. Its returns are where every new policy has to prove itself.



The closed-loop pipeline is available today as a Workbench reference architecture, with the NVIDIA Physical AI Data Factory skills pre-installed, for any robotics team on Nebius AI cloud. It runs in Nebius EU regions, and customers pay only for the compute and storage they use.

About Sereact

Sereact builds physical AI for warehouses and manufacturing. Its Cortex brain runs across single-arm picking cells, dual-arm returns stations, humanoid robots, and Sereact Lens, a 3D perception system for inventory and quality control. Founded in 2021, headquartered in Stuttgart. Customers include IKEA, Arvato, alza.cz, Flaschenpost, Sonapar, Monta part of DHL, Daimler Truck, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MS Direct, Paxon part of Bnode, DeltiLog, Rohlik Group, and Austrian Post. With Zalando's participation, Sereact has now raised over $145 million to date.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the pioneer of accelerated computing and a driving force behind the modern AI era, providing the platforms used across industries from cloud computing to robotics. Through its Isaac platform, NVIDIA supports robotics developers with simulation, training, and deployment tools - including NVIDIA Isaac Sim, which enables companies like Sereact to develop and validate robots in physically accurate virtual environments before deploying them in real-world operations.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future - from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide. Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in more than 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at more than 1,700 facilities. With 2025 revenue of US$18.3 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

For more information, please visit?www.cevalogistics.com.

About Zalando

Founded in Berlin in 2008, Zalando is the leading European technology platform for fashion and lifestyle. The Zalando group connects 62 million active customers with more than 7,000 brands across 29 markets. Our operations are built on a unique AI-powered data and infrastructure platform. For our customers, our multi-app approach - comprising Zalando, ABOUT YOU, and Lounge by Zalando - delivers an inspiring, highly personalised shopping experience, serving different customers with different needs. For our partners, we are building the operating system for e-commerce. Through ZEOS, Tradebyte, and SCAYLE, we open our logistics, software, and service capabilities to brands and retailers, enabling them to seamlessly scale their businesses across borders.

For further information, please visit: corporate.zalando.com/en

Press contacts

Sereact: press@sereact.ai

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