Aimwell Partners: Your Patients Are Asking AI About You. AimwellBio Lets Every Physician See the Answer, Free.

For decades, doctors have been told to search their own name. AimwellBio is asking every physician in the country to run the new test: ask AI what it says about you

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC PINK:AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, today invited every physician and practice in the United States to run a free AI Visibility Scan and see what AI answer engines say about them when a patient asks.

For a growing number of patients, the search for a doctor no longer starts with a page of links. It starts with a single AI-generated answer that names a few providers and leaves the rest out. A physician who is missing from that answer is missing from the decision, and most do not know whether they are in it.

"Physicians spend years building a reputation. They should be able to see in one minute whether AI knows it," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Aimwell Partners. "The old test was to search your own name. The new test is to ask AI. We built the scan so any practice can run it for free, today."

How the Free Scan Works

The AI Visibility Scan takes about one minute, requires no email registration, and checks whether an AI answer engine mentions the practice in its responses. It is available now at aimwellbio.com/scan.

Practices that want to act on the result can take the next step:

Gap Report ($49): identifies the visibility issues and recommends three priority actions.

Action Plan ($149): written improvements plus a follow-up assessment after 30 days.

Website implementation (from $499): changes made on the practice's own website, subject to an agreed scope of work.

Beyond the Scan: Get Featured

AimwellBio's Provider Verification Registry is an editorial directory, not a pay-for-placement listing. It brings a provider's licensure, accreditation, ownership and services into a single verified profile that patients and referring clinicians can read. The first profile, Vital Care of Shelton in Connecticut, is live, and the Company is accepting applications from physicians, practices, clinics and healthcare businesses to be featured next, including doctors of chiropractic and allied professionals.

The public can also nominate a healthcare professional or organization they believe deserves to be featured. Nominations are subject to verification and editorial review. To apply or nominate, visit aimwellbio.com or email corporate@aimwellbio.com.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC PINK:AIMN), through its subsidiary AimwellBio, is building a healthcare intelligence and verification network that helps patients, partners and investors evaluate healthcare information, companies and providers. For more information, visit aimwellbio.com. Company disclosures are available at OTCMarkets.com/AIMN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's services, the expansion of its provider registry, and the growth of the AimwellBio network. Words such as "will," "intends," "expects" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including market acceptance of the Company's services, changes in how AI answer engines operate, and the Company's need for additional capital. Actual results may differ materially. The scan reflects a point-in-time check of one AI answer engine; results vary by engine, wording and date, and a practice's appearance or absence is not a measure of clinical quality. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Investors should review the Company's disclosures at OTCMarkets.com/AIMN.

Contact

John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

corporate@aimwellbio.com

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/your-patients-are-asking-ai-about-you.-aimwellbio-lets-every-phy-1249198