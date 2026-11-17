AimwellBio invites patients, colleagues and healthcare organizations to nominate professionals for consideration in its 2027 editorial coverage.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, is inviting the public to nominate physicians, medical researchers, scientists and other healthcare professionals for potential features as it plans its 2027 editorial coverage.

A physician finds a better way to reach patients who struggle to access care. A researcher moves a promising line of inquiry forward. A community practitioner tackles a health need that has gone overlooked. Patients and colleagues often see the impact of this work firsthand, and AimwellBio wants to hear from them.

Who should be nominated?

AimwellBio welcomes nominations from clinical medicine, biotechnology, medical research, pharmacy, rehabilitation, preventive care, healthcare technology and other areas of healthcare. Patients, colleagues, academic institutions, healthcare organizations and professional associations may submit nominations. Self-nominations are welcome.

Tell us what the person did, who their work serves and why it deserves a closer look. Where available, include links to publications, professional credentials, projects or other publicly verifiable information that helps document the contribution.

Nominations do not guarantee selection, publication, endorsement or participation in AimwellBio's professional network. Potential features are subject to review and editorial approval.

How to submit a nomination

Email corporate@aimwellbio.com with the subject line Healthcare Professional Nomination. Include the professional's name, specialty, location, a short description of their contribution and, if available, a relevant public professional link. Do not include confidential patient information or private medical records.

About AimwellBio

AimwellBio, operated by Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), is a healthcare intelligence platform focused on source-traceable information, professional verification and the evaluation of healthcare and biopharmaceutical intelligence. Its offerings include AI visibility assessments, professional information resources and intelligence tools for qualified healthcare and research audiences. aimwellbio.com ?

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements concerning potential future professional features, editorial activities and participation opportunities. These statements reflect current intentions and expectations, involve uncertainties and are not guarantees of future results. The timing, scope and outcome of any future initiative may change. Nominations do not establish professional standing, clinical quality or endorsement by AimwellBio.

Media and nominations: AimwellBio | Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) | corporate@aimwellbio.com | aimwellbio.com

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-next-healthcare-story-worth-telling-may-be-about-someone-you-1252561