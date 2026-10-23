Aimwell Partners Successfully Renegotiates Fixed-Price Debt Provision, Clearing the Path to Scale Verified Healthcare Intelligence Through Biotech Acquisitions

At current market prices, restructured terms would require approximately 98.6% fewer shares to convert the same debt; Company advances acquisition discussions as AimwellBio expands its network of featured healthcare companies and professionals

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC PINK:AIMN) ("Aimwell" or the "Company"), parent company of AimwellBio, today announced the completion of a restructuring of its legacy debt. The obligations were purchased from the Company's majority debt holder by a new, unaffiliated holder, which agreed to revised conversion terms with the Company.

The legacy fixed-price provision has been the most significant concern in the Company's capital structure, and shareholders have reasonably asked how it would be resolved. This restructuring is the Company's answer.

What Changed

The principal amount and accrued interest are unchanged. What has changed is the conversion price. The prior fixed settlement price has been replaced with a conversion price equal to a 45% discount to the market price, as determined under the amended agreement.

For illustration only: applying that discount to the Company's October 22, 2026 closing price of $0.0013, At that price, converting any given amount of debt would require approximately 98.6% FEWER shares than under the prior fixed price.

Because the conversion price moves with the market, the number of shares issued on any conversion will be higher if the share price declines and lower if it rises. Actual share issuances will depend on market prices, the amounts and timing of conversions, and the terms of the agreement. The restructuring changes the terms of conversion; it does not by itself reduce or extinguish the amount owed.

Why It Matters Now

Healthcare is entering a period in which patients, partners, and investors increasingly need verified information about the companies and professionals they rely on, and increasingly find that information through AI-driven search. AimwellBio is building the healthcare intelligence and verification network for that environment. A cleaner capital structure gives the Company the footing to pursue that mission through disciplined acquisitions, not just organic growth.

The restructuring builds on the Company's recent acquisition of intellectual property that expands AimwellBio's verification and engagement capabilities. Prior to the acquisition, the developer of that intellectual property raised capital from outside investors at a $10 million valuation. The Company is in preliminary discussions with several healthcare and biotech companies introduced through its advisory network, and intends to pursue acquisitions and collaborations that strengthen the network's reach, data, and commercial potential.

"The old conversion terms were the single largest constraint on this company, and resolving them was a prerequisite for everything we intend to build," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Aimwell Partners. "We are now in a position to move forward with acquisition negotiations in the biotech space from a stronger footing. Our standard is simple: every transaction has to make the network more valuable to the companies and professionals we feature and to the shareholders who back us. Based off today's closing price, Requiring roughly 98.6% fewer shares to satisfy the debt should SIGNIFICANTLY reduce the amount of dilution of the company's common stock.

A Growing Network of Featured Companies and Professionals

AimwellBio features healthcare companies, physicians, and allied professionals through verified profiles, press features, and AI-indexed visibility built for how patients and partners now search. As the network grows, the Company intends to work with and feature a broader range of companies across healthcare and biotech, positioning AimwellBio as a trusted point of discovery between the market and the organizations shaping it.

Healthcare and biotech companies interested in strategic discussions, and companies or professionals interested in being featured on the AimwellBio network, may contact the Company at corporate@aimwellbio.com.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC PINK:AIMN), through its subsidiary AimwellBio, is building a healthcare intelligence and verification network that helps patients, partners, and investors evaluate healthcare information, companies, and providers. For more information, visit aimwellbio.com. Company disclosures are available at OTCMarkets.com/AIMN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding debt conversion, share issuance, capital structure, acquisition and collaboration discussions, and the growth of the AimwellBio network. Words such as "believes," "intends," "expects," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including market price volatility, the dilutive effect of variable-price conversions, and the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, finance, and complete acquisitions. No definitive acquisition agreement has been signed, and there can be no assurance that any discussion will result in a transaction. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Investors should review the Company's disclosures at OTCMarkets.com/AIMN.

Contact

John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

corporate@aimwellbio.com

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwell-partners-successfully-renegotiates-fixed-price-debt-prov-1240383