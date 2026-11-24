AimwellBio invites patients, physicians, researchers and healthcare innovators to share their priorities and nominate professionals for editorial consideration

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) today announced the AimwellBio 2027 Healthcare Outlook, a public invitation to share what should change in healthcare and recommend professionals whose work deserves closer attention.

The initiative begins with one question: If you could change one thing about healthcare in 2027, what would it be?

AimwellBio welcomes perspectives from patients, physicians, clinicians, scientists, researchers, healthcare organizations and the public. Topics may include access and affordability, trust in healthcare, research priorities and the evidence behind emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and new diagnostic tools.

AimwellBio also invites nominations of professionals whose work makes a difference in areas such as patient care, research, education or access to services. A nomination might highlight a physician improving care in a local community, a researcher pursuing an overlooked medical problem or a clinician making health information easier for patients to understand. Self-nominations are welcome.

AimwellBio intends to use submissions to inform 2027 editorial coverage, professional interviews and a summary of recurring themes. Any published summary will describe how responses were collected and explain the limitations of voluntary participation. Nominations and proposed features are subject to editorial review and verification.

How to Participate

Email corporate@aimwellbio.com with the subject line "2027 Healthcare Outlook." Share the one change you would make and why, nominate a professional, or do both.

For nominations, include the professional's name, specialty or field, location and a brief description of their contribution. Links to public professional profiles, publications or other supporting materials are encouraged. Please omit medical records, identifiable patient information and other confidential material.

About AimwellBio

AimwellBio is a healthcare intelligence and professional visibility initiative of Aimwell Partners Inc. Its work focuses on biomedical information, evidence-based research and tools designed to help people find and evaluate healthcare information. Learn more at https://aimwellbio.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

corporate@aimwellbio.com

https://aimwellbio.com

Participation and Editorial Disclosures

Participation is voluntary, and there is no fee to submit a nomination. A nomination does not guarantee selection, coverage or endorsement. Editorial features are for informational purposes and do not constitute medical advice, a referral, a professional ranking or an endorsement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about anticipated participation, editorial coverage, interviews and publication of a summary. These statements reflect the company's expectations as of the date of this release. Actual results, timing and scope may differ materially due to the volume and quality of submissions, the company's ability to verify contributions, participant availability and editorial or operational changes. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/if-you-could-change-one-thing-about-healthcare-in-2027-what-woul-1256503