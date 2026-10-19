Aimwell Partners: Your Patients Know Your Name, But Does AI? AimwellBio Expands Its Healthcare Platform and Invites the Public to Nominate Professionals Worth Knowing

New website experience lets practices see which providers AI names in their communities, while AimwellBio expands its professional visibility, verification, intelligence and healthcare-feature initiatives.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, today announced an expanded healthcare discovery experience at AimwellBio.com, bringing together free AI visibility assessments, professional intelligence, healthcare provider features and new opportunities for healthcare professionals to participate in its growing network.

The company is also inviting patients, colleagues, healthcare organizations and community members to nominate physicians and healthcare professionals whose work deserves greater recognition.

The invitation begins with a question that many healthcare professionals have never thought to ask:

When someone asks artificial intelligence for care in your city, does it mention you?

A physician may have spent decades building a practice. Patients may know the office, trust the staff and recommend the doctor to friends. Yet when someone asks an AI assistant where to find care, that same practice may not appear in the answer.

AimwellBio believes healthcare professionals should be able to see that information for themselves.

And now they can.

One Website. Three Questions. No Email Required.

The updated AimwellBio website offers a free assessment designed to show healthcare practices how they appear in selected AI-generated answers.

A practice owner enters a website address. AimwellBio identifies the practice's services and location, asks three relevant questions using a named AI answer engine, and displays which businesses were mentioned.

The process takes approximately one minute, requires no signup and produces a private result link.

It does not promise rankings, placement or future visibility. It simply gives professionals a way to see what one AI system said about their category of care on the day it was checked.

For practices that want to go further, AimwellBio now presents a clearer path from discovery to action:

* Free AI Scan: Three questions, no email required, with results displayed online.

* Free Full Report: A deeper, twelve-question assessment prepared by a person and delivered by email.

* $49 Gap Report: A review identifying visibility problems and three prioritized recommendations.

* $149 Action Plan: Written, copy-ready improvements and a follow-up scan after thirty days.

* Website Page Services: Implementation packages starting at $499, subject to an approved scope.

The company also offers separate professional and institutional intelligence services for healthcare and life sciences organizations.

The idea is simple: first show professionals what AI says. Then give them the choice to understand it, improve their information and take action.

AimwellBio Wants to Hear About the Healthcare Professionals People Trust

The company is extending its invitation beyond professionals who already know about AimwellBio.

Patients, fellow clinicians, administrators and community members are encouraged to recommend healthcare professionals and practices for consideration in future AimwellBio features.

That may include a physician who has served a community for decades, a specialty practice providing an important local service, a healthcare entrepreneur improving access, or a professional whose work deserves broader attention.

AimwellBio's Provider Verification Registry, which recently introduced Vital Care of Shelton in Connecticut, demonstrates one way the company is bringing healthcare provider information into a more accessible public format.

Profiles may help readers understand a provider's services, professional credentials, ownership, accreditation information and referral processes, where applicable and verified.

Nominations are invitations for review, not automatic endorsements or guarantees of publication. Participating professionals and organizations remain subject to appropriate verification, editorial review and selection criteria.

Know a healthcare professional who deserves to be featured?

Send their name, practice, location and a brief explanation of why their work matters to corporate@aimwellbio.com, with the subject line Healthcare Nomination.

Healthcare professionals may also contact the company directly to request consideration for a feature, discuss participation in its professional network or explore collaboration opportunities.

More Than Visibility. A Broader Healthcare Intelligence Platform.

The updated website also brings greater visibility to AimwellBio's broader platform, which includes verified professional participation, healthcare intelligence, public research resources and institutional decision-support capabilities.

These services address different needs.

A local clinic may want to understand whether it appears in AI answers.

A physician may want a clearer professional profile and access to relevant intelligence.

A healthcare executive may need help following clinical, regulatory or competitive developments.

A healthcare organization may want to explore new ways to make its services easier to discover and understand.

AimwellBio is working to connect these needs through a common emphasis on accessible information, source-based intelligence and professional verification.

The company is also evaluating additional healthcare discovery, patient engagement and virtual-care integration opportunities. These initiatives remain subject to development, partner arrangements, applicable regulatory requirements and commercial validation.

The Next Healthcare Discovery Experience Is Already Beginning

The new AimwellBio website gives visitors something they can use today.

They can test their practice's AI visibility without providing an email address, request a deeper assessment, review available services, learn about the intelligence platform and contact the company directly.

Healthcare professionals interested in being featured can introduce themselves. Members of the public can nominate someone whose work deserves consideration. Healthcare organizations can explore potential collaboration.

The question is no longer simply whether a healthcare practice has a website. It is whether the information people encounter when searching for care is complete, current and useful.

AimwellBio is inviting the healthcare community to help answer that question.

Visit AimwellBio.com to run a free scan.

To nominate a healthcare professional, request feature consideration, discuss a partnership or arrange an interview, contact corporate@aimwellbio.com.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a healthcare and biopharmaceutical decision intelligence platform serving healthcare professionals, practices, researchers, executives and institutions.

AimwellBio combines AI visibility assessments, provider information and verification initiatives, source-traced intelligence, professional participation and institutional research capabilities. Its offerings are designed to help organizations understand how they are represented, evaluate relevant information and make better-informed decisions.

For more information, visit www.aimwellbio.com.

Media, Healthcare Nominations and Investor Relations

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

Email: corporate@aimwellbio.com

Website: www.aimwellbio.com

Ticker: OTCID: AIMN

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated platform development, future provider features, network participation, professional verification initiatives, commercial expansion, potential partnerships, patient engagement and virtual-care integration opportunities.

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, technology development and implementation challenges, third-party platform dependencies, market acceptance, customer acquisition, competition, financing requirements, cybersecurity and privacy risks, healthcare regulatory requirements, and the ability to establish and maintain commercial relationships.

Proposed services, partnerships and integrations may be modified, delayed or not implemented. Expressions of interest, applications and nominations do not constitute executed agreements, committed revenue or evidence of future financial performance.

Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by applicable law, Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Important Service and Verification Disclosures

AimwellBio's AI visibility assessments are informational tools. Results reflect the specific AI engine, questions and date tested. They do not represent a comprehensive assessment of all AI systems, a ranking of clinical quality, or a prediction of patient behavior.

AimwellBio does not control third-party AI answers or search-engine results and does not guarantee inclusion, ranking, indexing, referral volume, appointments, revenue or business outcomes.

Provider features, nominations and verification activities are subject to review and applicable criteria. Credential verification does not establish clinical superiority, guarantee patient outcomes or constitute an endorsement of medical services. Editorial consideration does not guarantee publication.

AimwellBio provides informational and analytical services and does not itself provide medical diagnosis, treatment or clinical care through the visibility products described in this announcement. Any future virtual-care services would require appropriate licensed providers, contractual arrangements and regulatory compliance.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/your-patients-know-your-name-but-does-ai-aimwellbio-expands-its-1238312