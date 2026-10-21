

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $920 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $1.644 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.477 billion or $1.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $13.013 billion from $11.369 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $920 Mln. vs. $1.644 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $13.013 Bln vs. $11.369 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 1.62 To 1.67 Full year EPS guidance: 5.50 To 5.55



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