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WKN: A3C811 | ISIN: SE0016588867 | Ticker-Symbol: OL0
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 09:55
4,470 Euro
+0,11 % +0,005
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DEVYSER DIAGNOSTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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4,5054,66015:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser wins tender in Italy worth approximately SEK 5.7 million - doubling test volumes compared with previous agreement

Devyser Diagnostics AB, through its Italian subsidiary, has been awarded a renewed tender by Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan. The agreement covers the company's NGS test Devyser Thalassemia and the analysis software Amplicon Suite. The new three-year agreement represents a doubling of test volumes compared with the previous contract period.

"One of Italy's leading university hospitals has chosen Devyser again, and will run far more tests this time. Repeat business at this scale shows that our solution delivers in daily use, and it strengthens our position in Italy," says Jan Wahlström, CEO of Devyser.

Devyser Thalassemia is a genetic testing solution that enables the identification of the genetic mutations associated with thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder that affects the body's production of hemoglobin.

Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan is one of Italy's leading university hospitals and holds IRCCS status, meaning that it is a research hospital of national interest.

The agreement runs from 1 September 2026 to 31 August 2029 and has a total value of approximately SEK 5.7 million. The agreement may be extended by an additional three years.

For more information, please contact:
Jan Wahlström, CEO
Email: ir@devyser.com
Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser
Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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