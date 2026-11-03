Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser Diagnostics AB publishes quarterly report for the period July to September 2026

"Our direct sales markets continued to grow in the third quarter. Over the period, we also took important steps to strengthen the business ahead of 2027. We broadened our product portfolio, launched a new chimerism assay together with Thermo Fisher Scientific, signed our first reagent rental agreement in collaboration with Illumina, and recruited a new Chief Commercial Officer. As we reported in July, our largest distributor's inventory adjustment continued to hold back sales. Underlying demand remains strong. It is also positive that we significantly improved our profitability compared with the previous year, over both the quarter and the period from January to September."

Jan Wahlström, CEO, Devyser

The quarter from July to September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 59.7 million (56.4), corresponding to a 5.8 percent increase. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increase by 5.7 percent.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 49.5 million (42.3), which corresponds to a gross margin of 83.0 percent (75.0).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 7.1 million (1.3).

Profit/loss after tax totaled SEK 7.3 million (-2.8).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.43 (-0.17).

Cash flow from operating activities stood at SEK 22.0 million (-0.5).

The period from January to September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 181.7 million (178.5), corresponding to a 1.8 percent increase. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by 4.9 percent.

Gross profit totaled SEK 145.8 million (144.7), corresponding to a gross margin of 80.2 percent (81.1).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 10.2 million (-8.0).

Profit/loss after tax totaled SEK 11.8 million (-22.0).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.70 (-1.33).

Cash flow from operating activities stood at SEK 46.4 million (-3.5).

Important events during the quarter

Devyser reported weaker sales in the second quarter due to a distributor's inventory buildup

In July, Devyser reported that sales in the second quarter were weaker than expected, due to a significant inventory buildup at the company's largest distributor in 2025 and early 2026, which reduced the need for purchases during the period. The inventory buildup continued to negatively affect sales in the third quarter, and is also expected to have an impact in the fourth quarter. Sales to the distributor are expected to gradually normalize from 2027.

Devyser launched One Lambda Devyser Chimerism Plus

In mid-July, Devyser announced an expanded collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific through the launch of One Lambda Devyser Chimerism Plus, a next-generation solution for chimerism assays following stem cell transplants. The launch strengthens Devyser's product portfolio, and the product will reach the market through Thermo Fisher's global network.

Devyser signed its first reagent rental agreement

The agreement, signed in August with a laboratory in Italy, marks an important step towards increasing access to next-generation sequencing (NGS), by combining Illumina's instrument platform with Devyser's assay portfolio. The agreement covers the installation of an Illumina MiSeq i100 System within the framework of a reagent rental model. The customer will implement a number of Devyser's assays within the agreement, and use Devyser's Amplicon Suite software to support data analysis and reporting.

Torben Thölix was appointed as the new Chief Commercial Officer

At the end of August, Torben Thölix was appointed as the new CCO for Devyser's global commercial organization. Torben has more than 20 years of experience in international commercial leadership within life sciences and healthcare. Torben took up his post on October 1.

Important events after the end of the quarter

Doubling of test volume in new Italian tender

Devyser's Italian subsidiary won a tender from Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan, one of Italy's leading university hospitals, for the company's NGS test Devyser Thalassemia and its Amplicon Suite analysis software. The new three-year agreement is for double the test volume of the period covered by the previous agreement and has a total value of around SEK 5.7 million.

Expansion of the scope of Devyser's transplant test to include heart and lung transplant patients

In October, Devyser announced that the scope of One Lambda Devyser Accept cfDNA, the company's test for kidney transplant patient follow-up, has been expanded, and that the test can now also be used following heart and lung transplants. Laboratories can therefore use the same test solution for kidney, heart and lung transplant patient follow-up. The new test solution broadens the total market for the product, and is reaching customers through Thermo Fisher Scientific's global commercial network.

Presentation

The report will be presented at an audiocast at 09:00 CET today. Dial-in number to the teleconference and a conference ID will be received by registering on the link below:

https://event-registration.qbrick.com/AccBjhsSfoEnkWOx1pVdbctJg/01a11c3d-b3fc-71ac-b54f-1c950cd4d0a4/qbrick-meet-84cdadc9-8d98-4e7d-930a-779e0144d984

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

https://portals.qbrick.com/devyser-diagnostics-q3-2026

This report and previous financial reports are available on the company's webpage

https://investors.devyser.com/en/reports-presentations.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Wahlström, CEO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50



Niklas Axelsson, CFO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?

This information is information that Devyser Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-03 07:30 CET.