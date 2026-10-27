Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser extends its transplant test to heart and lung patients

Devyser today announced that One Lambda Devyser Accept cfDNA, its test for monitoring kidney transplant patients, can now also be used after heart and lung transplantation. The new applications are IVDR-compliant, meaning they meet the EU regulation for in vitro diagnostic tests. Through the established collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific, laboratories can now monitor kidney, heart and lung transplant recipients with one non-invasive, blood-based solution. Each year, around 2,900 heart and 2,500 lung transplants are performed in Europe, according to the Council of Europe's 2025 transplant data.

"This is an important step in our collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific. Laboratories want one solution that works across organ types, and with heart and lung added to kidney, they now have it," said Jan Wahlström, CEO of Devyser. "It opens up a larger group of patients for our test, and Thermo Fisher Scientific's global reach helps us get it to the laboratories that need it."

One Lambda Devyser Accept cfDNA is a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based solution for detecting and quantifying donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA), a marker that can signal damage to a transplanted organ. Changes in dd-cfDNA may provide an earlier indication of graft injury than conventional monitoring alone, supporting timely clinical assessment and potentially reducing the need for invasive biopsies. The expanded solution combines a sensitive assay with updated Advyser Solid Organs software, enabling laboratories to streamline workflows, reduce hands-on time and perform testing locally.

The solution uses genetic markers that work across patient populations to measure donor-derived cell-free DNA. Results are available within two days, giving laboratories greater control over the testing process. The new applications reach customers through Thermo Fisher Scientific's global commercial network, extending Devyser's reach in the solid-organ transplantation market.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Devyser as we expand the availability of One Lambda Devyser Accept cfDNA," said Tina Liedtky, President of the Transplant Diagnostics business at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "With heart and lung added, laboratories can follow more of their transplant patients on the same workflow. We look forward to making it available to our customers."

For more information, please contact:

Jan Wahlström, CEO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?