Axo Metals Corp.: Axo Metals Receives Approval to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol AXOCF

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Axo Metals Corp. (TSXV:AXO)(OTCQB:AXOCF) ("Axo", "Axo Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, beginning October 21, 2026, under the symbol AXOCF. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AXO.

"We look forward to broadening our investor base and engaging with U.S. investors as we advance our flagship San Antonio project," said Jonathan Egilo, President and CEO.

In connection with the approval to trade on the OTCQB, the common shares of Axo Metals have also been made eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly traded companies. This electronic method of clearing securities through DTC speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus generally accelerates the settlement process for brokers and investors.

Trading on the OTCQB is expected to provide Axo Metals with improved access to a greater base of retail and institutional investors in the United States.

About Axo Metals

Axo Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The Company holds two projects. The San Antonio project is located in the state of Sonora, and is in advanced development. Total resources at San Antonio stand at 576koz Au and 1.37Moz Ag grading 1.20 g/t Au and 2.9g/t Ag in the Indicated category, with 544koz Au and 1.76Moz Ag grading 1.02 g/t Au and 3.3g/t Ag in the Inferred category across all deposit types (oxide, transition and sulphide). Axo's second project is the La Huerta property, a new copper discovery in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper both at surface through sampling programs, and at depth through initial drilling.

Additional information can be found at the Company's website: www.axometals.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jonathan Egilo, President and CEO

Via email: IR@axometals.com

Forward-Looking information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB, the expected benefits of trading on the OTCQB and of DTC eligibility, including improved access to investors, and the advancement of the San Antonio project, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "will", "propose", "may", "is expected to", "subject to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective", "focus" and "outlook" and other similar words. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility including as a result of tariffs, risks and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Axo Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/axo-metals-receives-approval-to-trade-on-the-otcqb-venture-market-under-the-symbo-1239314