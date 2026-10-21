Peraso Inc.: Peraso Demonstrates 60 GHz Wireless Connectivity for Humanoid Robots

High data rate, dense deployment using beamforming, and secure connections make 60 GHz mmWave an ideal technology for humanoid robotic applications

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a leader in mmWave (mmWave) wireless technology solutions, today announced the successful completion of a functional validation demonstrating high-speed wireless connectivity between a humanoid robot and an edge AI server using Peraso's mmWave technology.

The demonstration achieved sustained data rates of approximately 500 Mbps uplink from the robot to the edge server and 100 Mbps downlink, enabling continuous transfer of sensor, video, telemetry, and operational data. Peraso's beamforming technology is also designed to support multiple robots operating in close proximity by reducing interference between wireless links. The company has previously demonstrated aggregate data rates of 50 Gbps in a confined area.

"Physical AI systems generate enormous amounts of data through cameras, sensors, and interactions with their environments," said Ronald Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Our demonstration shows how 60 GHz wireless can connect humanoid robots with edge AI infrastructure, supporting continuous data exchange and faster deployment of updated AI capabilities."

The demonstration used a hybrid computing architecture that combines a local NVIDIA GPU with a remote GPU cluster. The local GPU handles reflexes and other time-critical actions that require extremely low latency, while the remote cluster provides the additional computing power needed to run more complex models that would be too costly to run locally.

As AI-powered humanoid robots move toward broader deployment, their effectiveness depends on their ability to continuously collect and process large quantities of real-world sensor data and use that information to improve AI models. Peraso believes traditional wireless technologies may struggle to provide the combination of bandwidth, and interference resilience needed to support continuous AI model training and real-time decision-making in dense environments.

"Peraso's 60 GHz technology offers two key advantages for Physical AI: support for multi-gigabit data rates suited for high-capacity data transfer and highly directional beamforming that enables the creation of isolated wireless networks," said Mike Hamilton, VP of Business Development at Peraso. "We believe these capabilities will become increasingly important as organizations deploy large numbers of autonomous systems that must continuously exchange data with AI computing resources."

Peraso's 60 GHz mmWave solutions are designed for applications requiring high-throughput, directional wireless connectivity, including humanoid robotics, autonomous mobile robots, industrial automation, and warehouse logistics. The technology supports wireless data exchange between intelligent machines and edge computing platforms without a physical tether.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, drone, defense and tactical communications, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," "planned," "seeks," "may," "might," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address the operating performance, and advantages of Peraso's products, the suitability of 60 GHz mmWave technology for humanoid robotics and other autonomous systems, and the expected importance of high-bandwidth, directional wireless connectivity for such systems, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the rate of adoption of humanoid robots and other autonomous systems, anticipated use of mmWave technology in robotics and other Physical AI applications, the ability of Peraso's technology to achieve in commercial deployments the performance demonstrated in proof-of-concept testing, competition from alternative wireless and wired connectivity technologies, Peraso's reliance on third-party hardware and computing platforms, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso's ICs and modules, availability of quantities of integrated circuits (ICs) supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and its operations, and other risks, including the risks discussed in Peraso's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

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Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Michael Hamilton

VP, Business Development

mhamilton@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-demonstrates-60-ghz-wireless-connectivity-for-humanoid-rob-1239162