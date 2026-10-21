

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, UDR, Inc. (UDR) announced its preliminary third-quarter financial report and raised its full-year financial outlook.



The company expects third-quarter net income of $0.67 per share, compared to the previously provided guidance range of $0.13 to $0.15 per share.



It anticipates FFOA per share of $0.65, which represents the high end of the previously provided guidance range of $0.63 to $0.65 per share.



Concurrently, UDR raised its full-year 2026 net income guidance to $1.58-$1.60 per diluted share, up from $1.03-$1.11, increasing the midpoint by $0.52.



The company also raised its full-year adjusted FFO guidance to $2.54-$2.56 per diluted share, compared with the previous range of $2.49-$2.57, an increase of $0.02 at the midpoint.



In pre-market hours, UDR was trading at $35.25, up 2.44 percent on the NYSE.



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