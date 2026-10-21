Eligible clients can authorize connected AI to monitor 75,000+ listed stocks, options and ETFs worldwide and submit supported trades on their behalf based on criteria they define

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced IBKR Autonomous Trading, a new capability that allows eligible clients to authorize connected AI platforms to identify trading opportunities across more than 75,000 listed stocks, options and ETFs worldwide and submit supported orders within a dedicated AI Partition. Clients can create and fund their AI Partition by transferring funds from their main IBKR account, without opening a new account or making an external deposit.

The AI operates based on client-defined instructions, subject to account restrictions and safeguards designed to help manage risk. Through natural language, clients can access Interactive Brokers' extensive trading capabilities and define how they want the AI to trade on their behalf.

"For decades, Interactive Brokers has used automation to give investors greater access, efficiency and control," said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. "IBKR Autonomous Trading builds on that approach, allowing clients to define their trading strategies and safeguards while connected AI monitors markets and executes trades within those parameters."

Autonomous Trading is designed for investors seeking greater scale, speed and discipline in executing their trading strategies. Moving beyond research and idea generation, connected AI can monitor market developments, evaluate opportunities against the client's instructions and submit orders without requiring approval for each trade. With markets operating across time zones and asset classes, Autonomous Trading helps investors act on opportunities as they arise.

For example, a client could instruct connected AI to:

Monitor companies and markets for predefined financial or market criteria: " At 9:45 am, flag names where 30-day Implied Volatility changed more than 3 points from yesterday's close, ranked by magnitude."

" Evaluate market developments against conditions established by the client: "If a position falls more than 7% from its 20-day high, send a brief on what's driving it and the current options pricing."

Manage portfolio exposures and allocation conditions: "Each morning, trim any position above 10% of my portfolio back to 8%."

Submit supported stock or equity-option orders when authorized criteria are met:"Sell 30-day covered calls when a holding's Implied Volatility hits its 52-week 90th percentile."

IBKR's existing AI Integration allows clients to generate trading instructions for review and approval. IBKR Autonomous Trading adds the option for eligible clients to authorize their connected AI to submit supported orders without the client approving each order individually.

Select IBKR AI Tools

AI Integration: Securely link an IBKR account to AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and Perplexity using MCP, without sharing API keys or passwords. Ask the client's preferred AI to analyze a portfolio and generate trade instructions, then review and submit orders via the AI Instructions tab with no extra cost, setup, or separate account needed.

Securely link an IBKR account to AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and Perplexity using MCP, without sharing API keys or passwords. Ask the client's preferred AI to analyze a portfolio and generate trade instructions, then review and submit orders via the AI Instructions tab with no extra cost, setup, or separate account needed. AI Screeners: Users can describe what they are looking for in natural language like "small-cap tech stocks with strong cash flow" and get a ranked list of matches from more than 70,000 global stocks.

Users can describe what they are looking for in natural language like "small-cap tech stocks with strong cash flow" and get a ranked list of matches from more than 70,000 global stocks. Investment Themes: Search for a theme such as "clean energy" or "cloud computing" and view connected companies, industries, and trends.

Search for a theme such as "clean energy" or "cloud computing" and view connected companies, industries, and trends. Connections: Enter any stock and discover the related companies, sector ETFs, derivatives, thematic data, and event contracts all in one view.

Discover IBKR Autonomous Trading here:

US and countries served by IB LLC: AI Integration

United Kingdom: AI Integration

Europe: AI Integration

Singapore: AI Integration

Australia: AI Integration

IBKR Autonomous Trading offers eligible clients control over how AI may interact with their account. IBKR Autonomous Trading is subject to entity, country, regulatory and account eligibility requirements. At launch, the capability will be subject to funding, account and eligibility limits, which may evolve over time. Product and feature availability varies by Interactive Brokers affiliate and client country of residence.

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and prediction markets around the clock on over 175 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021902894/en/

Contacts:

Contacts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com