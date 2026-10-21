

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of War has announced that it signed a Framework Agreement with BAE Systems to surge the production of counter-drone precision interceptors.



The multi-year agreement outlines the procurement of up to 25,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems annually for up to seven years, pending congressional authorization and appropriations.



'By securing multi-year demand, this agreement keeps production lines running at capacity, provides our forces with interceptor inventory, and flips the cost calculus in the taxpayer's favor,' said Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment.



Beyond the baseline of 25,000 units per year, the framework establishes an actionable pathway to surge output up to 35,000 units annually for U.S. allies. This industrial expansion will be unlocked as partner nations formalize orders via Foreign Military Sales Letters of Request, the Pentagon said.



The agreement was finalized in partnership across the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.



APKWS is a kit that equips Hydra 70 unguided rockets with laser guidance and turns them into precision-guided munitions. The weapon bridges the gap between the Hydra 70 and AGM-114 Hellfire systems, providing a cheaper way to hit lightly armored targets.



The United States had supplied Ukraine with APKWS rockets to counter Russian attacks.



Last year, a boat-mounted Vampire missile equipped with APKWS shot down a Russian cruise missile over the Black Sea.



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