Newport Gold Inc.: It Looks Like Wood, It's Built to Last, Smokey Road Rod Shop Reinvents the Bed of Project REBORN #001

Authentic Character. Modern Strength: Smokey Road Rod Shop Delivers a Purpose-Built Aluminum Bed for Project REBORN

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Smokey Road Rod Shop has joined Project Reborn-001 as the official truck bed floor partner. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Smokey Road Rod Shop is supplying its Advantage Aluminum Bed Floor System, engineered to deliver the visual character of high-end wood while providing the strength and durability of a modern aluminum design.

Project REBORN-001, a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab, heads to auction at The Red Bird Games to benefit The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. Smokey Road Rod Shop is outfitting the bed with its Advantage Aluminum Bed Floor System. Unlike traditional wood or aluminum that merely resembles wood, the system digitally reproduces authentic wood grain on commercial-grade floor laminate and applies it to extruded aluminum boards. Combined with hidden-bolt center strips, stainless hardware, and additional under-floor supports, the system delivers the rich visual character of premium wood while being engineered as a durable, modern aluminum platform. The design also allows for the incorporation of custom graphics directly into the bed, adding another layer of personalization to this one-of-one truck. The contribution helps complete the bed of Project REBORN as it prepares for SEMA and its live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the project advances.

The Smokey Road Rod Shop Advantage Aluminum Bed Floor System installed in Project REBORN-001. Digitally reproduced wood grain on extruded aluminum boards, shown with the bed's center strips.

"Project REBORN is exactly the kind of build our Advantage Aluminum Bed Floor System was created for, something that respects the craftsmanship and character of the past while taking advantage of what modern materials and technology can do today. NFI Empire is building a truck where every detail has a purpose, and we're proud that our work will become part of that story. More importantly, knowing this truck will ultimately help support The Brett Boyer Foundation gives the entire project a meaning that goes far beyond the parts we put into it. We're honored to have Smokey Road Rod Shop craftsmanship represented on Project Reborn and to help build something that will make an impact long after the truck is finished," said Frank Miles, Owner, Smokey Road Rod Shop.

"Partnering with Smokey Road Rod Shop on Project Reborn-001 brings authentic character and modern engineering to one of the most visible surfaces of this extraordinary truck," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Smokey Road Rod Shop

Smokey Road Rod Shop is a Newnan, Georgia-based manufacturer of American-made aluminum bed floor kits for classic and vintage pickup trucks. Its bolt-in kits replace traditional wood bed floors with aluminum strips that offer greater UV resistance, finished in realistic wood-grain patterns such as Montana Dark, African Black Limba, and Colonial Oak. The company serves restorers, builders, and truck enthusiasts with fitments for popular classics from Chevrolet, Ford, and Dodge, along with tailgate and hardware components. For more information, visit www.smokeyroadrodshop.com.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/it-looks-like-wood-its-built-to-last-smokey-road-rod-shop-reinvents-the-bed-of-pr-1239338