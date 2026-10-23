Newport Gold Inc.: Gannon University MakerSpace Joins NFI Empire's Project REBORN #001, Using 3D Printing to Create Custom Trim and Badging

Some Parts Can't Be Bought. They Have to Be Reimagined: Gannon University MakerSpace Helps Bring Project REBORN #001 to Life

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Gannon University's MakerSpace has joined Project Reborn-001 as a technology and fabrication partner. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. The MakerSpace is using advanced 3D-printing and design capabilities to create custom trim and badging components for this one-of-one Duramax dually.

Rendering of Project REBORN #001, a one-of-one 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually built by NFI Empire.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. Gannon University's MakerSpace is leveraging its advanced additive manufacturing capabilities to design and produce custom trim and badging pieces that either no longer exist or have never existed before. Through modern design tools and 3D-printing technology, the team is turning concepts into physical components that help complete the unique identity of Project REBORN. These contributions showcase what advanced manufacturing can accomplish on a one-of-one build while supporting the truck's path to SEMA and its live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the project advances.

The steering wheel emblem for Project REBORN #001, 3D-printed by Gannon University MakerSpace. The MakerSpace also used a 3D scanner to provide precise measurements to other manufacturers so custom components could be produced for the build.

"Project REBORN #001 is a great example of what can happen when creativity, technology and hands-on problem solving come together for a meaningful purpose. Through Gannon University's MakerSpace, we have the ability to take components that may no longer exist, or ideas that have never existed, and use modern design and 3D-printing technology to turn them into physical parts. Contributing custom trim and badging to this one-of-one build gives us an opportunity to showcase what advanced manufacturing can accomplish while supporting NFI Empire and, most importantly, the incredible work of The Brett Boyer Foundation. We're proud to have Gannon University's craftsmanship and innovation become part of the story of REBORN #001," said Nick Devine, Operations Manager, Gannon MakerSpace.

"Partnering with Gannon University's MakerSpace on Project Reborn-001 brings advanced manufacturing capability and local innovation that help solve challenges only a one-of-one build can present," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Gannon University MakerSpace

The Gannon University MakerSpace, located at the Center for Manufacturing and Technology in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania, is a hands-on innovation environment offering advanced capabilities in 3D printing (additive manufacturing), metal fabrication, woodworking, and electronics assembly. Designed to inspire creativity and collaboration, the MakerSpace serves students, small businesses, and community partners by providing access to cutting-edge tools and expertise that advance traditional manufacturing into a new age of technology. Learn more at https://makerspace.gannon.engineering/.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gannon-university-makerspace-joins-nfi-empires-project-reborn-%23001-using-3d-pri-1240474