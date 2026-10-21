Newport Gold Inc.: House of Kolor Named Official Paint Partner of NFI Empire's Project REBORN, Benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation

Painting a Greater Purpose: House of Kolor Brings Project REBORN to Life for The Brett Boyer Foundation

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that House of Kolor has been named the Official Paint Partner of Project Reborn-001. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. House of Kolor is providing the premium custom paint that will transform this one-of-one Duramax dually into a rolling work of art with purpose.

Project REBORN-001: NFI Empire's 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually, benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. As the Official Paint Partner, House of Kolor is supplying the color and finishes that will bring the truck's exterior to life. The legendary custom paint brand's contribution ensures Project REBORN receives the depth, vibrancy, and award-winning quality expected of a build of this caliber as it prepares for SEMA and its live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the project advances.

House of Kolor paint goes on Project REBORN-001's bodywork in the NFI Empire paint booth. Scott, NFI Empire Master Painter, lays down House of Kolor paint on Project REBORN-001.

"House of Kolor has spent seventy years helping builders transform ordinary vehicles into rolling works of art, but the projects that mean most are the ones that stand for something bigger than the vehicle itself. Project Reborn is exactly that. NFI Empire is bringing together some of the best companies and craftsmen in the automotive industry to create an incredible truck, but ultimately every hour of work and every product contributed is about making a difference for the Brett Boyer Foundation and the families they support. When we learned the story behind this project and what the team was setting out to accomplish, we knew we wanted to be part of it. We're proud to provide the House of Kolor paint that will bring Project Reborn to life and help turn this piece of American automotive heritage into something truly one of a kind. After 70 years of color, creativity, and craftsmanship, we can't think of a better way to celebrate that legacy than using what we do best to help create something beautiful for an even greater purpose," said Thomas Smith, National Sales Manager, House of Kolor.

"Partnering with House of Kolor on Project Reborn-001 brings legendary color and craftsmanship that elevate both the visual impact and the purpose of this extraordinary build," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About House of Kolor

Founded in 1956 by Jon "Koz" Kosmoski, House of Kolor is the legendary original custom paint brand that introduced the industry to organic pigment formulations, Kandy Kolors, Kameleons, and other iconic innovations. For 70 years the brand has been trusted by professional painters, builders, and enthusiasts for its unmatched color capability, depth, and award-winning finishes. Today House of Kolor continues to lead the custom refinish category as part of Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. Learn more at https://www.houseofkolor.com/.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/house-of-kolor-named-official-paint-partner-of-nfi-empires-project-reborn-benefit-1239333