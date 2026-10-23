Newport Gold Inc.: Rockford Fosgate Returns as the Official Audio Partner for NFI Empire's Project REBORN, Continuing Its Commitment to The Brett Boyer Foundation

More Than Sound: Rockford Fosgate Continues Its Legacy of Powering Every Brett Boyer Foundation Build

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Rockford Fosgate has returned as the Official Audio Partner for Project Reborn-001. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Rockford Fosgate is supplying the premium audio system that will deliver the powerful, immersive sound experience for this one-of-one Duramax dually.

Project Reborn-001, a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually, will cross the auction block at The Red Bird Games with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. As the Official Audio Partner, Rockford Fosgate is providing a high-performance audio system engineered to match the scale, attitude, and purpose of the build. The contribution continues the brand's ongoing support of NFI Empire projects benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation, ensuring Project REBORN delivers both visual impact and an unforgettable listening experience as it heads to SEMA and its live auction. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the project advances.

A Rockford Fosgate Punch subwoofer set into the custom leather interior of Project Reborn-001. Rockford Fosgate speakers integrated into the hand-wrapped leather door panels.

"At Rockford Fosgate, we believe the best builds tell a story, and Project Reborn is one of the most inspiring stories we've seen. This truck represents the very best of the automotive community, bringing together craftsmanship, innovation, and purpose in support of children and families affected by congenital heart disease. We're honored to contribute the audio experience to a build that will not only turn heads, but also help change lives. It's a privilege to stand alongside NFI Empire, The Brett Boyer Foundation, and so many outstanding industry partners in turning passion into purpose," said Tammy Lowe, Director of Marketing, Rockford Fosgate.

"Partnering once again with Rockford Fosgate on Project Reborn-001 brings industry-leading power and passion through sound to a build defined by purpose," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Rockford Fosgate

Rockford Fosgate is a global leader in high-performance audio systems for mobile, marine, motorsports, and motorcycle applications. Founded on the pioneering work of Jim Fosgate and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the brand has spearheaded car audio innovation for more than four decades. Rockford Fosgate designs and engineers purpose-built amplifiers, speakers, subwoofers, processors, and source units that deliver passion through sound. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. Learn more at https://www.rockfordfosgate.com/

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

SOURCE: NFI Empire, NWPG Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rockford-fosgate-returns-as-the-official-audio-partner-for-nfi-empires-project-re-1240650