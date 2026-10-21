

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.425 billion, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $1.364 billion, or $1.48 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.7% to $6.055 billion from $4.742 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.425 Bln. vs. $1.364 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $6.055 Bln vs. $4.742 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.45 To $ 2.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.80 B To $ 6.30 B



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