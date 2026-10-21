

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR2.269 billion, or EUR1.96 per share. This compares with EUR2.051 billion, or EUR1.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SAP SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR2.171 billion or EUR1.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to EUR10.270 billion from EUR9.076 billion last year.



SAP SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.269 Bln. vs. EUR2.051 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.96 vs. EUR1.72 last year. -Revenue: EUR10.270 Bln vs. EUR9.076 Bln last year.



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